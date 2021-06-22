Alleged Countdown knife attacker enters not guilty pleas, elects jury trial

Four people were injured, three critically, during a stabbing attack at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin.

The man who allegedly tried to stab four people to death in a Dunedin supermarket has elected a trial by jury.

Four people – two men and two women – were seriously injured in a knife attack at a Dunedin central Countdown on Monday, May 10.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The 42-year-old accused, via his lawyer, entered not guilty pleas on four counts of attempted murder.

The incident sparked a major emergency services call-out, with off-duty officers administering first aid to the victims.

Interim name suppression for the accused, who appeared via an audio visual link, was continued by Justice Rob Osborne in the High Court at Dunedin on Tuesday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A person stabbed inside a Countdown supermarket is put into an ambulance.

The court heard an independent psychological assessment would be carried out, and follows another psychological report undertaken on behalf of the defence.

He was remanded in custody to appear on August 3.

All four victims, including two Countdown workers, have since been released from Dunedin Hospital.

Last week, Dunedin couple Vanessa Andrews and Jorge Fuenzalida released a joint statement about the incident.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to all the people who were involved in our rescue at Countdown supermarket recently; from the staff at Countdown, to the police, St John Ambulance, and the doctors, nurses, physio and all other staff at Dunedin Hospital.

‘’What happened that day in Countdown is still very much on our minds.'’