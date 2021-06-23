Man admits assaulting MMA fighter Fau Vake, another man denies the manslaughter

Fau Vake died in Auckland City Hospital after an assault in Auckland’s CBD.

A man has denied a charge of manslaughter over the death of mixed martial arts fighter and loving father Fau Vake, while another man has admitted injuring the fighter.

Vake was allegedly attacked on an Auckland street and died at Auckland City Hospital a week later on May 23.

A month after his death, four men charged over the incident appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Kiwi UFC veteran Daniel Hooker and a number of Vake’s fellow City Kickboxing athletes, friends and family filled the public gallery wearing T-shirts in memory of Vake.

The 29-year-old charged with Vake’s manslaughter denied the charge, with his lawyer Louise Freyer asking for interim name suppression.

Ofa He Mooni Folau, also 29, admitted assaulting Fau Vake and assaulting Ika Vake on May 16 at Auckland.

Supplied Fau Vake, left, died in Auckland City Hospital on May 23 after allegedly being attacked in Auckland’s CBD.

Justice Fitzgerald convicted Folau and remanded him on bail for sentencing on August 10.

Another 29-year-old is charged with common assault and injuring with intent to injure and a 32-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

The pair denied the charges against them, with their lawyers asking for continued interim name suppression, and the judge remanded them on bail.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date for the three men for October 2022 and a name suppression hearing will be held on July 29.

After Vake’s death, his gym, City Kickboxing, said he was a much-loved father, son and brother to “us all”.

Family spokesman Mike Angove previously said Vake was a man who consistently gave to others, and always had a smile on his face.

“The focus has been that he was a promising MMA fighter, but there’s been a lack of focus on that he’s a father to a 3-year-old daughter.”

Angove said his loved ones “were very fortunate to have him in our lives”.