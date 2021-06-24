Former CYF caregiver Earl Opetaia created culture of violence and sexual abuse

The numbers are astounding - figures from the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care estimate there are up to a quarter of a million victims over 70 years. (Video first published in December 2020)

When former Child Youth and Family caregiver Earl William Opetaia was jailed in 2018 for sexually abusing a troubled teen in his care, he asked the court to take time off his sentence because he had helped other young men.

The judge declined. He found there was a “direct connection” between Opetaia’s work with young people and his sexual offending.

A year later, a police investigation into Opetaia’s past attempted to make contact with the 150 men who, as boys, had stayed with Opetaia at his boxing gym in West Auckland, sanctioned by Child Youth and Family.

The investigation would eventually show that while the well-known boxing coach had been paid by the state to care for some of the most vulnerable children in the community, he had in fact been sexually abusing them.

On Wednesday, Opetaia was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison. It is his second prison sentence for sexually abusing children.

Detectives investigating Opetaia found 13 men who said he had sexually abused them while they were in the custody of Child Youth and Family, the predecessor of Oranga Tamariki.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former Child Youth and Family caregiver Earl William Opetaia was paid to care for vulnerable boys in his care, but instead sexually abused them.

Some spoke of violence, or threats of violence, and others said he had rewarded boys with drugs after abusing them.

That number was whittled down to six by the time Opetaia’s trial began at the High Court in Auckland in February.

The survivors of Opetaia’s abuse are now men, aged in their 30s.

They told the court that Opetaia forced them to fight each other at his gym on Sabulite Rd in Kelston.

Opetaia liked to be addressed as “Coach”. He was said to have rewarded boys who completed 100 push-ups by handing out cigarettes.

He regularly used threats of violence, blaming any bruises on boxing practice.

Amid the climate of violence, there was also sexual abuse.

One spoke of Opetaia giving him methamphetamine to smoke before sexually abusing him.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The High Court in Auckland where Earl Opetaia was sentenced on Wednesday. (File photo)

Others said Opetaia would hand out marijuana after sexually abusing them, as a kind of reward. There was also alcohol.

Some of the men spoke of there being no food in the cupboards and little or no oversight from Child Youth and Family.

One said he took the risk of telling his social worker of the abuse, but was told to “stop making excuses”.

Another spoke of climbing out an upstairs window and using a drain pipe to scale the two-storey building to escape.

One of the men was interviewed by detectives inside the Mason Clinic, a secure mental health unit in Pt Chevalier.

He told detectives he was willing to go to court to give evidence against Opetaia and said he had been raped by Opetaia as punishment for carrying out a burglary.

However, the man never got his day in court. Stuff understands he died as the result of a suspected suicide.

A DVD recording of his interview with the police was played to the court.

Others gave evidence against Opetaia by an audio-visual link from prison, and it was this factor that formed a large part of Opetaia’s defence at trial.

His lawyers argued many of the men had spent time together behind bars and concocted their stories in an effort to get compensation.

The jurors found the evidence of the survivors credible, and found Opetaia guilty.

Media coverage of the case moved Wellingtonian Keith Wiffin.

Wiffin was abused as a child at Epuni Boys Home more than 40 years ago and gave evidence at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care.

“[The children were] in there to be cared for. Opetaia is getting paid to care for those kids, and he’s abusing them,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Abuse survivor Keith Wiffin says the public needs to realise that trauma can ruin lives.

Wiffin told the Royal Commission of his lengthy legal battle with the Crown to get compensation.

He said the idea that anyone would invent a story of abuse to get compensation, as advanced by Opetaia’s defence, was a “low blow” that resembled character assassination.

Wiffin spoke of the doomed feeling of being young and vulnerable, while living in a climate of fear with no escape.

The public needs to realise that the ongoing trauma of abuse can ruin lives, he said.

“Yes [some victims have] got criminal records but what people need to understand is a long time before they were offenders, they were victims.

“Child Youth and Family and Oranga Tamariki have also been found wanting in this. If there had been the correct monitoring and checks and balances in place, this could’ve been avoided.”

Court documents detailing the case for which Opetaia was jailed in 2018 showed he had invited a young teenager to live with him at the boxing club, once his work with Child Youth and Family had finished.

The boy told detectives that Opetaia sexually abused him at his gym.

Later, when questioned by the police, Opetaia tried to explain himself.

“I didn’t mean to hurt him … I was f..... up, I was using P, synthetics, I was sick,” he said.

Opetaia was jailed for five years after admitting three charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

The police were not the only ones to take an interest in Opetaia’s sexual abuse of the boy.

According to the documents, Opetaia was subjected to three different attacks, one of which involved a group of men armed with weapons, including a claw hammer.

Opetaia was left with broken ribs and fingers.

In another, a group of men got into his home. Again, one was armed with a claw hammer and another with a baseball bat.

This time, they broke Opetaia’s leg and left him requiring surgery.

Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief of children and families north, Glynis Sandland, said the organisation has no records of any investigation into Opetaia while he worked for Child Youth and Family.

She declined to say why he had left the organisation.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.