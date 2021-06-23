Arthur Allan Thomas: Defence in sexual abuse trial says complainants were 'fixated' on money

Arthur Allan Thomas at the Manukau District Court where he is on trial accused of historic sexual offending.

Arthur Allan Thomas was awarded almost $1 million compensation after being wrongfully convicted for the Crewe murders, but his lawyer says that money “that was his curse”.

In her closing address to the jurors at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, Thomas' lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said two women made false complaints of historical sexual abuse against her client and were motivated by getting at Thomas’ compensation.

“The motive is so strong it’s pulled four people together – two wives and two husbands – to come to this courtroom and seriously mislead you, and you ask the question why... Because they wanted the money and wanted compensation.”

Thomas, now aged 83, is on trial at the Manukau District Court where he has pleaded not guilty to four historical charges of indecent assault and one of rape.

READ MORE:

* Arthur Allan Thomas trial: Complainants alleged to have issued extortion threat

* Arthur Allan Thomas trial: Woman wanted an apology, not cash

* Arthur Allan Thomas trial: Woman alleges Thomas used lollies to lure her onto a bed when she was a girl



JASON DORDAY/STUFF Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC said allegations of historical sexual abuse against Arthur Allan Thomas were motivated by money.

The charges relate to two women.

Thomas was twice wrongfully convicted for the 1970 murders of Jeannette and Harvey Crewe. After spending nine years in prison for crimes he did not commit, and following a Royal Commission of Inquiry, he was awarded $950,000 in compensation.

The Crown’s case is Thomas abused two women when they were girls and that, on some occasions, other people were present when the alleged abuse took place.

But Dyhrberg said the Crown had relied on a witness who told the court he was a boy when Thomas directed him to carry out sex acts with the girls.

“He was trying to fob off what he says he did on to someone else. He’s really saying the devil made me do it.”

She said on his own evidence, the man said his memory was not good and that his accounts of the abuse did not match up with the women.

“You can’t put weight on what he said, it's just nonsense. He cannot be relied on, and it’s just not believable.”

Dyhrberg also attacked the credibility of the complainants and said the two women had corroborated their stories and later approached Thomas through his lawyers, asking for money in exchange for not reporting the abuse to the police.

She described one of the women as being “fixated” with money and that had spurred her on to make a false allegation.

Dyhrberg pointed to the evidence of another witness who was also said by the women to be present during the abuse.

The court has heard how the women approached the witness with a bugging device in an attempt to get evidence against Thomas.

Dyhrberg reminded the jurors that the man could not recall anything happening.

“They failed in this desperate, ruthless mission that they set out to do.”

Earlier the jurors heard a closing address from Crown prosecutor Aaron Perkins QC who said it was “far-fetched in the extreme” that the two women would come to court and invent intimate details about being sexually abused by Thomas.

Perkins said key areas of the women’s evidence were corroborated by an independent witness, who told the court he was a boy when Thomas directed him to do sexual acts with the girls.

Perkins acknowledged Thomas’ past but said the Crewe case and the present case were “chalk and cheese”. He told the jurors to put aside any feelings of sympathy they may have for Thomas when considering their verdicts.

He said both women gave intimate details about being abused by Thomas as girls. They had given the evidence under oath, to a courtroom of strangers. Perkins acknowledged there had been inconsistencies in their evidence but that showed they had not made up their stories or colluded.

“It is far-fetched in the extreme that two women would come along and commit perjury.”

Perkins said while the defence case is the women were motivated by a desire to get Thomas’ money, the same could not be said for the independent witness.

He said the witness was just a boy at the time but had lived with the shame and guilt of what he had done for decades.

“[The witness] identified the defendant as the instigator and the director of what took place.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Manukau District Court where Arthur Allan Thomas is on trial.

Perkins questioned how the man, who’d had no contact with the women, could give such consistent evidence.

“He is very important. If you have any residual doubts about the complainants, once you factor in [the witness], you should not.”

Perkins said the man had unburdened himself in his police interview and even at times blamed himself for what had happened. But crucially the man identified Thomas as the person who was directing the abuse.

“Do you really think he’s made that up... or is it true? Of course it's true.”

He said the defence had made much of the women and their husbands meeting with Thomas’ lawyers and an allegation of extortion but that had nothing to do with the independent witness.

Perkins said the defence case was alleging the women and their husbands had made a demand for money in exchange for not taking their complaint to the police.

Perkins said even if there had been a demand for money, which the women and their husbands deny, there had never been a threat of making up a false a complaint.

He said there was a “world of difference” between threatening to go to the police and making a false complaint.

On Thursday Judge John Bergseng will sum up the case before the jurors retire to consider their verdicts.