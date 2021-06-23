Marlborough's Tongan community to hold daily prayer service for dead RSE worker

Hiko Lynch, one of seven children, had been in New Zealand working in the horticulture and viticulture industries since 2019.

The body of the Hiko Lynch, the 23-year-old who died in an alleged stabbing in Blenheim at the weekend, will be flown home to Tonga on Wednesday next week.

Tonga's Ministry of Internal Affairs chief executive Dr Fotu Fisiiahi said the body was currently in Christchurch for a coroner's report, which should be finished this week.

“We plan to return him to Tonga on the repatriation flight on June 30,” Fisiiahi said.

Lynch, one of seven children, had been in New Zealand since 2019 working in the horticulture and viticulture industries. He hadn’t been able to return home between seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He planned to marry his fiancee of six years when he returned to his hometown of Holonga.

The RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) worker died in an alleged stabbing in central Blenheim in the early hours of Sunday, after what police believe was an altercation with a gang from outside the region. He had been out celebrating a friend's birthday. Two other Tongan men were wounded and were recovering at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

They would also return home once they recovered.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Market St in Blenheim was cordoned off for much of Sunday.

Tonga’s RSE South Island liaison officer Pita Akauola travelled to Blenheim on Sunday to provide support to the entire Tongan RSE community in Marlborough.

“Sunday was a shock,” he said. “All we can do is to go step-by-step. The guys are just starting to realise that Hiko is gone.”

Akauola discussed with the workers after church on Sunday about what help people needed.

“We don't want to see any negative thinking. That's why I am here ... Everyone needs support,” Akauola said.

Akauola said prayer services had been held every day since Sunday.

“When someone dies in Tonga, we come together in the community, and we pray every evening until the burial,” he said.

Lynch’s employer Hortus had started a Givealittle page to support the 23-year-old’s family.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A tiny memorial marks the spot where Tongan vineyard worker Hiko Lynch died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Flowers and messages started to gather at the scene on Monday afternoon, with more flowers laid on Tuesday.

“We are so sorry such harm came to you in our care,” one note said. It was signed, “the Marlborough community”.

A memorial ceremony was planned for 7pm on Thursday. A venue was yet to be confirmed.

Two men in their 30s with interim name suppression had been jointly charged with murder. Ten arrests were made in total on Sunday.