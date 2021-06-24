'What have you been told?': Dunedin teacher stood down after allegations emerge

A teacher has been stood down in the wake of multiple allegations he acted inappropriately towards students.

Police are investigating allegations a teacher at a Dunedin school acted inappropriately towards students.

The teacher is understood to have been stood down from his role while multiple allegations are investigated.

A man, believed to be the teacher, told Stuff the matter was being handled by his union and the school, and he was yet to be informed about the nature of the allegations.

'’What have you been told?’' he asked when contacted on Wednesday.

Police confirmed to Stuff they were investigating allegations “against a Dunedin school employee”.

However, the teacher said he was unaware of such an investigation.

“You know more than I do,” he said.

The school’s principal told Stuff the school was “working through a matter at the moment, but because it is with the police we cannot comment further”.

“We can also give assurance that we have taken advice from the appropriate agencies and processes are in place to ensure the wellbeing, safety and privacy of those in our school.”