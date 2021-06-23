Man who was found dead in his own waste would refuse wife's help, daughter tells court

Malia Li has denied the manslaughter of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa.

The man who was found dead fused to a recliner chair would shout and decline help weekly, their daughter has told a court.

Litia Li, 21, is the daughter of Malia Li, the south Auckland woman who is accused of neglecting her husband, Lanitola Epenisa, before his death in October 2016. She denies a manslaughter charge.

The Crown says Epenisa, a stonemason, who had suffered strokes, was left fused to the chair where he died.

A forensic pathologist said Epenisa died from sepsis due to infected pressure sores.

The defence case is the pressure sores became infected in as little as 10 hours before Epenisa’s death.

The court previously heard how Epenisa, Li and their daughters moved into a home on Māngere’s Vine St that had been bought by the Kolomotu’a community after Epenisa’s stroke.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Malia Unalotokipea Li is accused of failing to provide her disabled husband Lanitola Epenisa with food, water and medical help before he died, sitting in his own waste.

On Wednesday, Litia, giving evidence for the defence, told the court how her father had strokes in September and December 2014.

After his initial discharge from hospital, he had to stop working and was on crutches, sleeping in Litia’s bedroom on a La-Z boy chair.

“[In December] that’s when his life completely changed, he had a second stroke and both sides of body was completely affected,” Litia said.

Litia and her twin were 15 at the time and would help Epenisa with using the toilet and cleaning him, the court heard.

Due to his stroke, Epenisa was sometimes incontinent and would require showering.

“In Tongan culture we're not allowed to do that, because it's very disrespectful, but we chose to do it because there was no one else,” Litia said.

Litia also described to the court how her father would often shout and swear at their mother when she offered help or medical care.

“Arsehole, go away, I don't want you to give me help,” Epenisa is alleged to have said.

“My mum would just cry,” Litia said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes previously said Malia Li's level of care significantly dropped.

In January 2016, the family moved to a four-bedroom house, sharing one bedroom. There was no stove, washing machine or dryer at this house, Litia said.

They would take Epenisa's dirty clothes to the laundromat separate from the others due to his incontinence.

Litia said she helped shower her father a week before his death and there would be times he couldn't control his bladder and would call out to them.

Two days before his death, Li and Litia's sister sponge bathed him in his chair, the court heard.

David White/Stuff Justice Edwin Wylie is presiding over the trial.

Upon Epenisa's discharge from hospital, Healthcare NZ and Taikura Trust workers met with the pair to talk about a support care plan.

Earlier this week, nursing specialist Margot Burton criticised the care provided by the agencies.

Respite care arrangements were never arranged to provide Li a break from caring for her husband, Burton said.

Before Litia gave evidence, Justice Edwin Wylie told her she was not obliged to say anything or answer any questions that may incriminate her.

The trial before Justice Wylie and a jury continues.