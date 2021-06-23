Former CYF caregiver given 10-year jail sentence for sexually abusing boys

Former Child Youth and Family caregiver Earl William Opetaia has been jailed for multiple charges of sexual offending.

A former Child Youth and Family caregiver who sexually abused multiple boys has been sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison.

Earl William Opetaia, 59, was found guilty of 15 counts relating to sexual abuse of five boys in his care, four of whom were under 16, at a trial at the High Court in Auckland in February.

He was also found guilty of three counts of supplying drugs to some of the boys, and three counts of threatening to kill.

In his sentencing on Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault said Opetaia breached the trust afforded to him as a Child Youth and Family caregiver, and knew his victims were already vulnerable because of their backgrounds.

Justice Gault said Opetaia’s offending, which took place between 2003-2006, was “serious” and he groomed his young victims with fizzy drinks, alcohol and drugs.

Opetaia also maintained control through violence and fear, telling one boy he would kill his mother and sister if he spoke out.

The 59-year-old has previous convictions for sexually abusing a boy at the boxing gym he ran in West Auckland.

He admitted to some offending in 2014 and expressed remorse for that offending, Justice Gault said.

In a DVD-recorded interview played during the trial, one complainant said he went to live with Opetaia when he was 14 years old.

Two days into his stay, Opetaia began sexually abusing him, he said.

“I did not have anywhere else to go and he knew it.”

Opetaia was sentenced to four years for the charges of supplying cannabis, and sentenced to three years and four months for each charge of threatening to kill.

These sentences are to be served concurrently with his sentence of 10 years and two months but will not begin until the five-year sentence he is currently serving ends in July 2023.

A minimum non-parole period of five years and one month was imposed.