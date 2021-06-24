Arthur Allan Thomas: Jury out in historical sex abuse trial

Arthur Allan Thomas appears at the Manukau District Court where he is on trial accused of historical sexual offending.

The jurors in Arthur Allan Thomas’ trial for historical sex abuse have retired to consider their verdicts.

Thomas, now aged 83, is on trial at the Manukau District Court in south Auckland, accused of four historical charges of indecent assault and one of rape.

He denies all charges relating to the two women.

Thomas was twice wrongfully convicted for the 1970 murders of Jeannette and Harvey Crewe. After spending nine years in prison and following a Royal Commission of Inquiry, he was awarded almost $1 million in compensation.

The Crown says Thomas abused both women when they were girls and that on some occasions, other people were present when the alleged abuse took place.

Thomas’ lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, said the complaints were motivated by a desire to get at Thomas’ compensation.

On Thursday, Judge John Bergseng said Thomas had a “unique position” in the criminal justice system, given his wrongful convictions for the Crewe murders.

He told the jurors to put any feelings of emotion, prejudice and sympathy for Thomas and the witnesses out of their minds.