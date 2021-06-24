Covid-19: Govt preps to take first four suspected wage subsidy abuse cases to court

The Government is preparing to take court action against four employers to recover Covid-19 wage subsidy payments.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) spokesman George Van Ooyen told Stuff one final request for repayment would be made to each, advising of the ministry's intention to begin civil action.

“If MSD is not satisfied with the responses, proceedings will be filed in court,” he said.

The ministry refused to disclose the identities of the four companies or individuals facing court action.

To date, no decisions on criminal prosecutions had been made, but Van Ooyen did not rule such action out.

“It would be up to the courts to determine whether fraud has occurred.”

“We expect further decisions on civil proceedings will be made, along with decisions on criminal prosecutions, as investigations are finalised,” he said.

As at June 11, a further 357 investigations of possible wage subsidy scheme fraud were underway.

A total of 1,039 cases had been referred for investigation to MSD, of which 507 had been resolved.

MSD had also completed 11,597 pre-and post-payment integrity checks and resolved 4,977 allegations of wage subsidy misuse.

“The wage subsidy scheme was set up on a high-trust model to deliver funds to support workers, families, and businesses,” Van Ooyen said.

“We have found that in the vast majority of cases, employers are doing the right thing.”

Van Ooyen said in many cases entitlements had been wrongly claimed due to uncertainty about eligibility criteria, rather than deliberate attempts at deception.

“We are encouraged a number of businesses that incorrectly claimed for the Wage Subsidy have contacted us and are repaying any outstanding amounts.

“Others have refunded money because their situation has changed.”

As at June 11, MSD had received $722.8 million in Wage Subsidy repayments.

“As part of the Wage Subsidy application process we did pre-payment checks with Inland Revenue and across existing Wage Subsidy grants.”

For larger employers, with over 80 staff, MSD also conducted extra pre-payment checks to ensure key criteria were met and employers understood their obligations.

“We’ve also completed pre-and post-payment integrity checks targeted at areas of risk. As well, we have managed over 4,900 allegations of Wage Subsidy misuse.

“Applicants were also notified they may be subject to civil proceedings for the recovery of any amount received they’re not entitled to. Where fraud is suspected, they are referred for investigation. We are committed to prosecutions where that action is appropriate.”

Correction: This story said the MSD was preparing to take court action against four suspected wage subsidy fraudsters. It is actually taking action to recover Covid-19 wage subsidy payments from four employers. Amended: 8.30pm, June 24, 2021.