Manawatū driving offenders get wins on appeal

Two men convicted in the Palmerston North District Court of driving offending have won victories on appeal.

A pair of Manawatū men convicted of poor behaviour on the road have won minor courtroom victories.

But one of them may not be out of the woods yet, despite having his conviction overturned.

Windsor Martin​ and David Shaun Burgess​ both took appeals to the High Court in June after being convicted in the Palmerston North District Court for unrelated, driving-related offending.

Burgess was sentenced to six months and two weeks’ home detention for driving with excess breath alcohol and refusing to provide a blood sample.

He was arrested in July 2020 after police saw a vehicle speeding along Main St, Palmerston North.

Police found him walking away from the vehicle with the keys in his pocket, but he refused to undergo alcohol checks.

He was stopped while driving a ute, with two passengers, on October 11, giving a reading of 654 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

He had two previous convictions for drink-driving in 2017 and 2018.

While he could have been sentenced to community detention, the sentencing judge thought a more serious punishment was needed due to the seriousness of the offending.

In a decision released in June, High Court judge Justice Matthew Palmer said the sentence was excessive.

It had been a decent amount of time since Burgess’ previous drink-driving charges, and he had not done electronically monitored sentences before.

Community detention was appropriate in the circumstances, Palmer said when reducing Burgess’ sentence to four months’ community detention and nine months' supervision.

In Martin's case, he pleaded guilty and was convicted for failing to stop for police, having failed to stop on two previous occasions, in May 2019.

His two previous crimes of that sort happened in 2006 and 2016.

A law change in 2017 required people who did not stop for police, having failed to stop at least twice previously, must be disqualified from driving for two years.

That happened when Martin was sentenced to three months’ home detention.

He appealed the disqualification in June, arguing that because his previous crimes happened before the 2017 law change he should not lose his licence for two years.

His lawyer, Tim Hesketh​, argued the law did not have a specific carry-over provision.

Emma Pairman​, appearing for police, said it was logical for there to be a carry-over, as Parliament’s intention when creating the law was to address the problem of drivers fleeing police.

Justice Palmer, who also heard Martin's appeal, said in his decision in June the law made it clear the new law was to be applied for those convicted two or more times under the new law.

In the absence of a specific or general carry-over provision, Martin’s conviction was not a ‘third or more’ conviction, the judge said.

While Martin’s conviction was quashed, the judge said it was up to the police to pursue “any modified charge”.

That means Martin could be charged with not stopping for police, just not the version which would see him automatically lose his licence for two years if convicted.