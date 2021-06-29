Supreme Court rejects Grace Millane's murderer's appeal

Jesse Shane Kempson at his trial in November for the rape of another young British tourist in his hotel room.

The man who murdered Grace Millane has reached the end of the road in his bid to appeal his murder conviction.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected his bid for leave to appeal.

The decision brings Jesse Kempson’s efforts to appeal the conviction to an end.

Kempson was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Grace Millane, 21, who was from Essex in the UK.

The graduate of England’s University of Lincoln died some time between December 1 and 2, 2018, after she went on a Tinder date with the man in Auckland's CBD.

The Crown, at trial, said Kempson strangled Grace Millane for a prolonged period. He then took intimate photos of her naked body and searched degrading pornography on his phone.

On December 3, he buried her body in the Waitākere Ranges.

Kempson denied murder and claimed her death was a tragic accident after the pair had consensual rough sex.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane at her graduation at Lincoln University.

“Consent is no defence”

In the Court of Appeal’s decision released in December 2020, Justice Kos said Justice Moore did not err in removing consent from the jury other than in relation to manslaughter.

“The Court also finds no credible narrative of consent, or honest belief in consent, established on the evidence.”

The Supreme Court agreed.

“His actions in the aftermath of her death (in particular the two internet searches and the taking of intimate photographs...) are not easily reconcilable with his innocent accident explanation. Nor are the actions that he later took to dispose of her body.”

It found that the case law suggested that consent was not a defence to an assault that could cause injuries that could lead to death.

“The most that could be taken from the appellant’s account is that Ms Millane may have consented to the application of manual pressure to her neck for the purposes of sexual gratification.

“There is nothing in what the applicant told the police to suggest that she consented (or he believed she consented) to the infliction of bodily injury of a kind likely to kill her.”