Auckland prisoner escapes custody, on the run still wearing handcuffs

Auckland police are hunting for a prisoner with links to the notorious Killer Beez gang who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

Te Ariki Poulgrain escaped from a medical facility in Grafton, central Auckland about 1.30pm.

Poulgrain has previously been sentenced for shanking two-time killer Graeme Burton in 2018.

He was serving a sentence at Paremoremo prison in north Auckland, also called Auckland Prison, and escaped during a medical transfer.

“Police are assisting Corrections with trying to locate him and have been making extensive inquiries to try to find him,” detective inspector Aaron Pascoe of Auckland City CIB said.

“Police want to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to locate him.

David White/Stuff The country's only maximum security prison is Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

“He is described as about 183cm tall and of thin build and is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He has known links to the Killer Beez gang.

“He is believed to still be wearing a pair of Corrections handcuffs.”

Corrections regional commissioner Lynette Cave said Poulgrain “absconded from custodial staff” during a specialist medical appointment.

“He was handcuffed and fitted with a GPS monitoring anklet at the time.”

His recent telephone calls in prison had been provided to police to help them in their hunt, she said.

“The prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

“A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out. As the review will be ongoing, we are limited in the amount of information that we are able to provide.”

A history of violence

Poulgrain had nearly four years added to his sentence when he admitted in 2019 to taking part in the attack on Burton in May of the previous year.

He was serving a sentence in Paremoremo for burglaries when the incident occurred.

Burton was stabbed more than 40 times and suffered serious injuries.

Two other inmates, Tama Tapine and convicted killer Siuaki Lisiate, also admitted charges relating to their participation in the attack.

John Selkirk/Stuff Graeme Burton in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in 2009.

​In September 2019, during his sentencing for the attack at the High Court in Auckland, Crown prosecutor David Wiseman said the court had a cultural report for Poulgrain showing while he had become isolated from his cultural background, he came from a loving and supportive family.

The 21 year-old, who has ADHD, has a “slim chance” of rehabilitation, he said.

Justice Geoffrey Venning said the court was reluctant to regard someone so young as having no chance of rehabilitation.

Poulgrain's lawyer Maria Pecotic said her client became involved in the attack on impulse arising from his ADHD.

“It was planned by others, and he was roped into it.”

Burton is serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 26 years for murder and has more than 100 convictions.