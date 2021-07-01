Man who killed tourist through bad driving injures someone by drink-driving

Henry Graham was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for drink-driving causing injury.

A man whose poor driving killed a Canadian tourist has gone on to injure someone else while drink-driving.

Feilding resident Henry Jackson Graham​, 53, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to seven months and two weeks’ home detention for drink-driving causing injury.

The crash took place in February, with a blood test finding Graham had 205 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Graham is no stranger to the courts, having three prior drink-driving convictions.

READ MORE:

* Mother nearly four times drink-drive limit when getting children from school

* 'I even left early': Drink-driver crashes on way home from mate's stag do

* Man admits causing crash that killed Canadian tourist



Arguably his most serious prior driving conviction was careless driving causing Eileen Margaret Ferguson’s death in January 2018.

Ferguson, a Canadian tourist visiting relatives, died after a crash at the intersection of Kairanga Bunnythorpe Rd and Milson Line, Palmerston North.

Graham failed to give way and drove out in front of Ferguson, who died a day after the crash.

He told police, despite stopping for a moment, he did not see the car Ferguson was a passenger in.

Defence lawyer William Kronast​ said Graham had a history of alcohol issues, but had been staying off the drink before the February crash.

He had spent the day at an urupā assisting with the burial of an uncle and was offered alcoholic spirits by other people there.

“Because of his instability and emotional state he found himself unable to refuse and out of peer pressure joined in,” Kronast said.

He then took the risk ”he was not entitled to take” by driving.

Judge Bruce Northwood​ did not go over the facts in detail, telling Graham: “You understand the harm you committed by driving the way you did after drinking”.

It was not the first time the judge had encountered a case of someone driving poorly after drinking at an urupā, he said.

“I would like to think you have learned from it.”

Graham should think very seriously before driving again, the judge said.

“You know alcohol is not good for you. Look at the consequences of it.

“You have work to do on yourself before you worry about driving again.”

As part of his sentence Graham must stay sober and do any alcohol counselling or treatment Corrections deems necessary.