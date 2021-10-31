Sex offender landed job at Ministry of Social Development, after leaving previous jobs accused of rape and harassment

Dean Brosnahan landed a Government job while facing a rape complaint. He had sexually offended against a vulnerable woman, and earlier faced complaints from multiple women about his behaviour at Corrections. Kelly Dennett reports.

A Wellington property manager used his job housing tenants to sexually assault one of them, in a case so unique sentencing Judge John Macdonald said he’d never seen anything like it in his 47-year career.

But in a nearly year-long investigation by Stuff, revealing the country’s first conviction involving a man lying to a woman about his vasectomy status, questions have been raised about how Dean Francis Brosnahan was able to gain employment working with vulnerable people at all – after he left the Department of Corrections accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

To compound matters, after leaving Oxygen Property Management following multiple complaints, including one from the woman who alleged he had raped her after lying about his vasectomy, he was then hired by the Ministry of Social Development in a housing broker role in what one advocate has described as “absolutely bizarre”.

The man’s victim, now a mother of two after falling pregnant following her sexual encounter with Brosnahan, was desperate for a home for her and her 10-month-old when they met. She had been left scarred, financially bereft, and depressed.

“I just cannot sleep thinking about why someone would do this to me,” she told sentencing Judge John Macdonald in a victim impact statement at Wellington District Court on Friday, where Brosnahan was sentenced to community detention and community work. He had pleaded guilty to an amended charge of indecent assault – downgraded from sexual violation by rape – and a representative charge of assault.

Up until now Brosnahan, 42, could not be named but following legal challenges by the Crown, Stuff , and, in an unusual twist, by infamous jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor, Judge Macdonald said Brosnahan had not met the legal test to continue having his name kept secret.

The lifting of suppression means the story of Brosnahan’s trail of alleged harassment and offending can now be told.

Brosnahan had been employed by Oxygen Property Management since 2016 when he met the victim through a listing in 2019. She was desperate for a roof over her head and it’s understood Brosnahan pursued an intimate relationship.

The pair discussed how she didn’t want more children, and Brosnahan told her he’d had a vasectomy. The woman then agreed to have unprotected sex. When she discovered she was pregnant Brosnahan told her to “kill the baby” in three separate instances that involved him either pushing her towards traffic or laying on top of her.

The woman complained to police and his bosses and Brosnahan left his job – Oxygen says he left on “agreed terms” – but quickly gained a housing broker role with the Ministry of Social Development, in early 2020. He was working despite being under police investigation for what was then a rape complaint.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Dean Brosnahan was employed by the Ministry of Social Development for four months.

According to the Ministry’s regional director Jamie Robinson, Brosnahan was subject to police vetting. The vetting did not return any indication of criminal charges, Robinson said, but did register as ‘incomplete’, which suggested further information was pending. The Ministry was advised to reapply several months later.

“Before we could reapply for police vetting, we were informed of charges laid against Mr Brosnahan. A formal code of conduct process began, but Mr Brosnahan resigned before we concluded this process,” Robinson said.

All its job applicants were asked to provide contact details for two referees, one of which should be a current or recent manager. Reference checking was based on consent, Robinson said, which meant “it would not be appropriate” for the Ministry to obtain further references independently. Robinson did not say who acted as a referee for Brosnahan. Privacy laws meant they couldn’t say much more, Robinson said.

“Mr Brosnahan provided two referees on his application form, neither of which gave us cause for concern when we followed up with them.

“MSD undertook a number of background checks... including police vetting, reflecting the responsibilities and competencies required of the role... MSD acted on all information about Mr Brosnahan as it came to hand.”

Brosnahan told Stuff that the Ministry had been in the dark about the police investigation, claiming he was unaware of it himself until the police check revealed the complaint. Staff at the Ministry asked him to clarify what it was about, he said. They then put him on administration duties, he said.

“As soon as I was charged I was asked to resign,” Brosnahan said. “MSD have nothing to be held to account for. This is all me.” However, emails seen by Stuff appear to show Brosnahan working in a role dealing, even indirectly, with tenants in early June – towards the end of his employment and months after police had already begun taking statements.

The Ministry did launch an investigation off the back of complaints Taylor made to the Ministry, and the Minister, Carmel Sepuloni, alleging that Brosnahan may have exploited his position to access client details.

Sepuloni previously told Stuff she was taking the complaint seriously, but Robinson said the investigation - which involved police - left the Ministry satisfied no further action was required “at this time”.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Minister Carmel Sepuloni told Stuff she took the allegations against Brosnahan seriously – but an investigation says after an investigation, no further action was required.

Brosnahan didn't apply for name suppression until Taylor began agitating on Facebook, naming Brosnahan in connection to the case to thousands of followers. Brosnahan, through his job with the Ministry at the time, had a role in Taylor's recall to prison in 2020 – Brosnahan had complained about Taylor on behalf of an emergency housing provider to Corrections.

Taylor was also aware that during Brosnahan’s time with Corrections, where he was employed as an officer at Rimutaka and then in a managerial role, he’d been the subject of sexual harassment complaints. Corrections initially told Stuff it had no record of them. In June a spokesperson said “there is nothing on this officer’s records indicating any complaints of this nature... Corrections has no record of any formal employment process being undertaken with this former staff member immediately prior to his resignation.”

Corrections has since provided some detail of records it said it had unearthed, which showed in 2015 it had engaged an independent external investigator to investigate complaints – Stuff understands from multiple women – of sexual harassment and inappropriate/unprofessional behaviour. The terms of reference were approved in April 2015, but before the investigation was completed Brosnahan resigned, with his final day of employment in August 2015.

Stuff Photo:TV3 frame grab. Dean Brosnahan pictured during his work at Corrections.

“Mr Brosnahan declined to engage with the investigation after he left and did not make any submission on the report and its findings,” Corrections communications manager Rebecca Powell said. In relation to Brosnahan’s subsequent employment at Oxygen and the Ministry of Social Development, Powell said Corrections had “no record of any reference being provided for him by Corrections, however we cannot verify that one was not provided by an individual staff member acting in a personal capacity.

“The Public Service has recently developed standards across the sector which are designed to be followed when references are sought.”

Those standards ask prospective employees to authorise disclosure of whether they have been subject to a serious misconduct investigation, whether that be concluded, upheld, or still under investigation. However, it only applies to people employed by the state in the previous three years.

Corrections also confirmed Brosnahan was placed on special leave in 2011, when he was charged with drug offences of which he was acquitted. He returned to work. According to news reports at the time Brosnahan had been charged with growing cannabis at his home.

Brosnahan's lawyer, Kevin Smith, earlier this year applied for name suppression to protect Brosnahan's fair trial rights, but the suppression continued even after Brosnahan pleaded guilty, after submissions from Smith that a relative would suffer extreme hardship if he were named.

Stuff opposed the order being made permanent on account of being unable to have questions answered by the Ministry about Brosnahan's employment, and the public interest. The Crown submitted that the victim was opposed to name suppression. Taylor's submissions referenced the possibility that other victims might come forward. Stuff understands other women complained about Brosnahan's conduct, including his contacting them in a personal capacity, to Oxygen Property Management.

The company’s chief executive, Christian Casbolt, said Brosnahan left “on agreed terms”.

“(We have) a robust and thorough recruitment process, which includes carrying out referee checks from former employers. In accordance with its legal obligations, (the business) is unable to provide any further comments regarding Brosnahan’s employment.”

At sentencing, Kevin Smith said Brosnahan had been nearly rendered unemployable by Taylor’s “personal attacks”; that Brosnahan had suffered a "torturous process" and castigation that "very few people appearing for sentence would have to go through". Brosnahan had to work as a tradesman, leaving behind a “white collar” career he’d once enjoyed.

The Crown said the matters relating to Taylor could be set aside from the sentencing.

Chris McKeen Arthur Taylor sought to revoke Dean Brosnahan’s name suppression. Brosnahan’s lawyer said he had a vendetta.

The particulars of the charge against Brosnahan were unusual. There were no legal precedents, aside from the country’s first successful prosecution for stealthing in April – where a man had removed a condom during sex, a form of rape, without consent.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said she'd suffered physically, sexually and emotionally because of Brosnahan, who was “in a position of power, as he decided who could be a tenant. He took advantage of my vulnerability because I was desperate for a house for my 10-month-old”.

She’d gone into debt because she had to give up work to care for her new son, as well as her daughter, and her pregnancy and the birth had been gruelling.

She was fearful Brosnahan would seek custody, or that she would bump into him, and struggled to trust people. Her young daughter had started pulling her hair out. She described being “scarred forever”. “I just cannot sleep thinking about why someone would do this to me...I am no longer the happy, go lucky, confident, trusting person I was. It annoys me I will never get an answer to why he lied.”

The complainant referenced social media videos, which Stuff has seen, where Brosnahan appears in TikTok videos appearing to reference his offending, saying he'd had a tough 18 months but that he was a good man. Meanwhile, police had asked her not to discuss the case with anybody.

Judge Macdonald noted that Brosnahan continued to deny his offending despite his plea. Describing the offending as unusual, Judge Macdonald said the victim had clearly been significantly affected, and that the aggravating factors included a serious breach of trust, and her resulting pregnancy.

Although she hadn’t been physically harmed by the assaults, the emotional toll was apparent. In Brosnahan’s favour was his lack of previous convictions, his guilty plea, and having made a “worthwhile contribution in the community.”

He sentenced Brosnahan to six months community detention with a curfew, and 200 hours community work, and ordered him to pay $7500 reparation.

Rape Prevention Education executive director Debbi Tohill said it appeared Brosnahan sought out roles where he had access to vulnerable people and the Ministry hiring him without a complete police check “seems absolutely bizarre”.

“I know people are innocent until proven guilty but they have a duty of care to their clients. The importance of checking people’s backgrounds when they’re working with vulnerable people is key.”

Although the prosecution and Judge Macdonald had taken Brosnahan’s deceit seriously, “pleading to a lesser charge means this person has effectively got away with (it) .”