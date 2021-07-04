Who's caring for carers? Family of disabled man who died fused to chair 'let down'

Malia Li was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa.

Lanitola Epenisa died sitting in his own waste and fused to a chair. His wife and caregiver was convicted of manslaughter but were they both victims of a broken system? Edward Gay and Catrin Owen report.

Lanitola Epenisa spent his final days sitting in his own waste in a reclining chair in the bedroom he shared with his wife and two daughters.

With a nest of mice and piles of rubbish nearby, Epenisa was likely unable to talk or walk by himself. His body was encrusted with dirt and he had become stuck to the chair as the pressure sores in his buttocks became infected. He eventually died of blood poisoning.

The once-proud and powerful man had earned a living building rock walls before he was brought down by two strokes in 2015 and became wholly reliant on his wife, Malia Li, for care.

But with Epenisa no longer working, a lack of money meant they shared a four-bedroom home in south Auckland with 15 adults.

The house had no working stove, no washing machine and rats were seen in the hallways and the bedrooms.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Tears streamed down Malia Unalotokipea Li’s face as the jury foreperson delivered a guilty verdict.

Lawyer and disability advocate Huhana Hickey told Stuff Epenisa’s family had fallen through the cracks.

She said culture and language issues were also likely at play.

“Where was the information they needed and the support they needed to get in place carer support to support them in their journey? There was nothing there, clearly … who liaises to make sure that the family has what they need?”

Hickey says it was likely a mixture of pride and shame prevented Li from getting help.

“They were let down ... I strongly suggest there was a cultural barrier there and no-one identified it or addressed it. It broke my heart when I read the case.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lawyer and disability advocate Huhana Hickey said reading about the case deeply saddened her.

She said only 16 per cent of disabled Māori seek help. That figure is likely to be similar for Pasifika.

“In Polynesian culture, it is about retaining the mana of the person, and they often don’t understand the medical terminology or the implications ... We like whānau to be our carers but what happens if whanau aren’t capable?”

Hickey says it’s important for Māori and Pasifika to be able to connect with a health worker from their own culture.

“I’m not mitigating what the wife did but she was also struggling. She was dealing with a husband who had changed, the man of the house who was no longer the man of the house. How do we change that without overseeing them, guiding them, bringing support to them until they’re able to support themselves?”

She believes there are likely to be other cases in the community that don’t come to the attention of authorities because they don’t result in death.

“She [Malia Li] was proud, she cut them all off because she was too proud to ask for help, and it was clear she wasn’t coping ... The modern system today has reneged on carers. They send [patients] home and just assume they will cope, but you have to delve deeper than that.

“That takes someone who understands the nuance of the culture, the sense of shame that comes to the family members ... all those things that we take for granted. We think people will say: ‘Oh goodie, I’m going to reach out and get some help’ but they don’t. This is evidence of that.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes told her trial Mala Li grossly neglected her husband.

At trial, the Crown set out all the help available to Li and her family.

Prosecutor Jasper Rhodes called a string of witnesses including friends, relatives, and members of the couple’s church who visited the home in the final weeks of Epenisa’s life. They clearly cared and were willing to help.

There was also Makalita Kolo, a former staffer for Māngere MP Aupito William Sio and current local board member. Kolo offered to use her contacts to find the family a home, but her offers of help were rejected.

Just hours before Epenisa’s death, his aunt Maile Kaufusi visited the house. She found Epenisa dressed in only a pair of boxer shorts and a singlet. She described the smell in the bedroom as “like a dead animal” and offered to shower her nephew.

But Kafusi said Li responded by threatening to call the police.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Malia Li’s laywer Mark Ryan told jurors the health provider Taikura Trust failed to make any contact with Mr Epenisa in the six months before his death.

Li’s lawyer Mark Ryan warned the jurors of “white privilege” and said it was up to them to determine the standard of care.

He claimed his client was let down by the health providers, Taikura Trust and Healthcare New Zealand. He said both had made a poor assessment of Li’s ability to care for her husband.

“No-one from either Healthcare New Zealand or Taikura contacted or checked on the welfare of their client/ patient, Mr Epenisa. I suggest the failures of the health care providers in this case are startling and disturbing.”

Gerontology nurse specialist Margot Burton was called by Li’s defence as an expert witness and described Epenisa’s care by the providers as being a “severe departure” from the acceptable standard of care.

Respite care arrangements were never arranged to provide Li a break and she was left to care for her disabled husband who had complex needs without a follow-up assessment after six months.

Healthcare New Zealand acting chief executive Josephine Gagan told Stuff her organisation made several attempts to contact the family regarding support services and the last home visit was in January 2016.

She said Taikura Trust informed them the care had been put on hold and therefore the trust would be engaging directly with the family regarding services and alternative options.

During the trial, the court heard Taikura Trust met with Li and Epenisa to review the care and he was found to be well in March 2016.

The following month Taikura contacted HealthCare NZ to instruct the support was to be placed on hold pending the investigation into Li receiving payment as his wife while caring for him, which was against policy.

For the final six months of Epenisa’s life, no-one from HealthCare NZ followed up.

It wasn't until three months after Epenisa died that HealthCare NZ was told of his death.

At trial, HealthCare NZ support worker Reslie Jane Sy-Katu said she made attempts to phone Li after a visit in January.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Huhana Hickey would like to see a monitoring arm created for disabled people, run by other disabled people.

But Hickey says phone calls alone are not good enough.

“If you’ve got a concern about somebody, and you think they are at risk … I’d say you take responsibility and do something about it.”

Oranga Tamariki has statutory powers that allows them, together with the police, to enter a home when it believes children are at risk. An SPCA inspector has the power to enter private property if the inspector believes an animal is in distress. But there is no equivalent for people in Epenisa’s position.

Hickey says she would like to see a “monitoring arm” created for disabled people in care, run by other disabled people.

She has a petition circulating, calling for disabled people to have their own entity that can oversee laws and policy.

It would also provide staff to go into homes and promote what services are available and ensure a disabled person is safe in their home.

Supplied Age Concern's Hanny Naus said the vast majority of elder abuse offending goes unreported.

Age Concern's neglect educator Hanny Naus says her organisation relies on referrals by friends, family or other agencies before it can act on suspected abuse.

“We don’t have access into people’s homes ... We don’t believe we need them and we don’t believe it would be appropriate.”

She says Age Concern will try to work with a health provider or other agency to visit the older person. If there are safety concerns then they may go into a home with police support.

Naus says if Age Concern suspects abuse, her organisation will not just phone and leave messages, they insist on visiting the older person.

“Certainly in the abuse that we see, barriers are put up by the people who don’t want the abuse exposed ... They don’t want us involved because we’re going to raise an alert.”

If that doesn’t work the case can be escalated.

“We can say ‘we’re coming in with the police to do a welfare check’. So we can keep pushing.”

She says sometimes an older person being abused will insist “everything is fine” because of a coercive threat.

“In some situations an older person puts up with a lot because the threat of the alternative is a lot, so: ‘You’re never going to see the grandchildren again, if you don’t hand over the money’ or ‘if you tell them what’s happening, then I’m going to go back to prison’ ... that kind of manipulative threat, that’s the cycle of abuse we’re talking about.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The trial held at the High Court was held over five weeks.

The health agencies involved in Epenisa’s care, Healthcare New Zealand and Taikura Trust were criticised extensively by Li’s lawyer at trial for failing to follow up.

Healthcare NZ acting chief executive, Josephine Gagan says since Epenisa’s death changes have been made to individual support plans, to capture more information relating to the client, the supports they require, and their home environment.

A review was also undertaken of all clients under Taikura’s funding to confirm appropriate service delivery.

Gagan says Epenisa’s home was not up to standard at the time of his death but says there was no evidence recorded from home visits of rats, or of additional family members living there.

She says its job is to support personal care for the client, not to assess whether there’s a working oven or washing machine.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Lanitola Epenisa was hospitalised at Middlemore Hospital before been discharged back home.

Taikura Trust chief executive Sonia Hawea said in a statement her organisation

strives to enable disabled people and families to live good and meaningful lives.

When asked if Taikura considered Epenisa was living a “good and meaningful life”, Hawea said the Trust could not comment on his case.

Ultimately, the jury agreed with the Crown's case and found Li guilty of manslaughter. She will be sentenced later this year.