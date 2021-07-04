Hunt for thieves after aggravated robbery of west Auckland jewellery store

The Michael Hill store was open for business on Sunday, following the robbery.

Thieves stole a large amount of jewellery from a West Auckland store, just as the shop was closing up for the night.

Two men entered Michael Hill Jewellers in Waitākere’s WestCity mall shortly after 6pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

The offenders stole a large amount of jewellery and left the scene in a vehicle, which was later found, she said.

A worker at the Michael Hill store said two men entered the store just as it was about to close for the day, but she didn’t how much the stolen jewellery was worth.

“I wasn’t here last night, so I’m not too sure yet what was taken.”

Police were returning to the store on Sunday to look for fingerprints, she said.

An Eagle helicopter was deployed to help find the two men on Saturday.

”Inquiries are ongoing to find the offenders,” the police spokeswoman said.

A WestCity spokesman said he had been made aware of the incident and appropriate policies were followed to keep staff and customers safe.

“While understandably an unsettling incident, no one was injured. We are unable to make any further comments while the matter is being investigated by the police.”

This isn’t the first time the WestCity Michael Hill store had been targeted by thieves – in 2017 a man snatched a $60,000 diamond ring from the shop.

In April 2021, two Michael Hill stores were targeted by thieves, on Auckland's Queen St and in Albany’s Westfield mall.