Michael Hill thieves likely made off with $100k in jewellery and watches

The Michael Hill store was open for business on Sunday, following the robbery.

An employee at a Michael Hill store robbed by two men says the thieves likely made off with $100,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

The jewellers in Waitākere’s WestCity mall was hit shortly after 6pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

The employee said the thieves had made off with the store’s stock of larger chains and watches, some of which were worth $18,000 to $25,000.

“They knew what they were getting,” the employee said.

“It might be over $100,000, I’m not sure. We still haven’t done a stock-take.

“We never had anything like this, normally it’s smash and grab.”

A police spokeswoman said while the investigation was in its early stages, there was no evidence currently to suggest a firearm was presented.

The employee said the store manager also had their wallet taken and that police had swept the store for fingerprints on Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed a number of other items, including bags and other personal belongings, had been taken by the thieves.

“The offenders then fled the scene in a vehicle, which has since been located nearby,” the spokeswoman said.

“Police have been making a number of enquiries to help identify and locate those responsible, including reviewing CTV footage and speaking with a number of people.

“Those enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier on Sunday, a worker at the store told Stuff two men entered the store just as it was about to close for the day.

An Eagle helicopter was deployed to help find the pair on Saturday.

In a similar incident in 2017, a man snatched a $60,000 diamond ring from the WestCity Michael Hill.

In April 2021, two Michael Hill stores were targeted by thieves, on Auckland's Queen St and in Albany’s Westfield mall.

Police are asking anyone with information that may be able to assist enquiries call 105 quoting file number 210703/3744.