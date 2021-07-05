Runaway deer shot after escaping enclosure in Dunedin

Police processed several motorists for drink-driving in Dunedin over the weekend. (File photo)

Two runaway deer were shot after they escaped their enclosure and wandered around a Dunedin suburb.

Police were called by animal control officers to Emerson St, in Concord at 9am on Sunday.

The deer’s owner had given a friend permission to shoot them, with police called as a precaution, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Meanwhile, officers were called to Helensburgh Rd about 7pm on Friday after a 34-year-old driver tried unsuccessfully to start his vehicle after his “clutch had gone”.

READ MORE:

* Child's toy gun sparks armed police response in Dunedin

* Firearms, tasers and drugs uncovered in Dunedin raid

* Officers in police wagon spot 9-year-old driving drunk dad to bottle store



His condition may have contributed to his mechanical woes – he also recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 967 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, almost four times the legal limit.

The man is expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court this week on a drink-driving charge.

Early on Saturday morning a car with six occupants was stopped in George St and the 18-year-old driver was tested for drink-driving.

The Clutha teenager recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 696mcg, despite the alcohol limit for drivers under 20 being zero, Dinnissen said.

On Saturday afternoon, police searched a Maclaggan St home, uncovering four unsecured firearms and some cannabis. A 56-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Police were called to a reported assault and attempted bag snatching at Mornington Park on Saturday afternoon after a 54-year-old male reportedly assaulted a 46-year-old woman while trying to take her bag.

He later told police he was trying to stop his dog from attacking her.

Police also attended an incident of disorder and shoplifting involving two men aged 34 and 25 on Saturday night after they abused patrons, the younger man later punching windows, at a Dunedin bar.

The older man later stole a bottle of Irish whiskey from a central city liquor store but the pair were arrested shortly afterwards. The older man was held in custody for breaching bail conditions.

A 47-year-old woman, on a licence condition not to drink alcohol, was stopped near a Green Island supermarket on Sunday night.

She recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 1285mcg and was charged with drink-driving.

Police were also called to a Musselburgh Rise address after residents reported an unknown, agitated male on their section on Sunday night.

The man, who was confused and under the influence of drugs, was arrested and taken into custody.