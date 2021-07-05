Auckland prisoner escape: father's plea to fugitive 'don't do anything dumb'

Manhunt continues for prisoner Te Ariki Poulgrain who escaped custody on June 30.

Kevin Letica has a simple message for his step-son Te Ariki Poulgrain, who has spent five days on the run after escaping from a prison van.

“I hope he's safe, and not to do anything dumb,” Letica told Stuff.

“That’s our main concern, that he’s safe.”

Poulgrain, 23, had a scheduled appointment at the Auckland University optometry clinic in Park Rd on Wednesday afternoon.

He is serving a sentence in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo for burglaries and for his part in a prison attack on double-murder Graeme Burton in 2018.

Corrections staff went to unlock the back of the van and Poulgrain kicked the door, knocking back an officer, sources told Stuff.

He then pushed past staff and shot off down the street, still cuffed.

Security camera footage released by police shows him jogging down Park Rd, which runs past Auckland Hospital and the Domain.

NZ Police/Supplied Poulgrain on Park Rd moments after his daring escape.

Letica has been in a relationship for about 15 years with Poulgrain's biological mother Liane. The couple run a diesel mechanic business in Kerikeri.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m his father,” said Letica.

Like others spoken to by Stuff, Letica described Poulgrain as a fundamentally good person who went off the rails in his teenage years after a largely happy and settled childhood in the Far North.

“He is a good kid at heart.”

Letica said the family had no idea where Poulgrain was.

“If I knew where he was, I’d go get him myself.”

He said Poulgrain’s mother was putting on a brave face.

But like the rest of the family she was devastated by the situation and just wanted a safe resolution, he said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, escaped from Corrections custody on Wednesday afternoon.

“Really want him to know we are here for him, and we love him,” Letica said.

Poulgrain's escape has sparked a massive manhunt.

Officers are scouring CCTV footage to piece together his movements, searching the city and have deployed the police Eagle helicopter.

Police have remained quiet on where he might be, but he has links to Northland and Auckland.

They say he has links to the Killer Beez gang.

The Killer Beez are known to now have a pad in the inner Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier along with many in their traditional heartland of Ōtara.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson, of Auckland City CIB, said earlier he was wearing a white T-shirt, light coloured shorts and sneakers when he escaped.

“He may also still be wearing a pair of handcuffs,” Anderson said.

“He is described as about 183cm tall and of thin build and is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“If you see him, please call 111 immediately.”

David White/Stuff Paremoremo prison in north Auckland.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 111 or 105 quoting file number 210630/2958.”

Poulgrain was wearing a GPS monitor on an ankle bracelet, but is believed to have cut it off.

While in the van, he was wearing high security handcuffs.

As per Corrections’ policy, he was not wearing ankle shackles, which are no longer in use.

Staff are able to use a waist restraint, where hands are secured to a belt worn by the prisoner, but this was not in use either.

Poulgrain had nearly four years added to his sentence when he admitted in 2019 to taking part in the shank attack on Burton in May of the previous year.

He was serving a stint in Paremoremo for burglaries when the attack happened.

Burton was stabbed more than 40 times and suffered serious injuries.

Two other inmates, Tama Tapine and convicted killer Siuaki Lisiate, also admitted charges relating to their participation in the attack.

Lisiate, known in the underworld as JFK, or “Just F...... Krazy”, received preventative detention. He ordered the execution of a rival gang member, 23-year-old Tue Faavae, in 2009, also at Paremoremo.

John Selkirk/Stuff Graeme Burton in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in 2009.

​In September 2019, during his sentencing for the attack at the High Court in Auckland, Crown prosecutor David Wiseman said the court had a cultural report for Poulgrain showing while he had become isolated from his cultural background, he came from a loving and supportive family.

The 21-year-old, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has “slim chance” of rehabilitation, he said.

But Justice Geoffrey Venning said the court was reluctant to regard someone so young as having no chance of rehabilitation.

Poulgrain's lawyer Maria Pecotic said her client became involved in the attack on impulse arising from his ADHD.

“It was planned by others, and he was roped into it.”

Burton is serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 26 years for murder and has more than 100 convictions.