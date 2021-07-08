Taranaki woman threatened to pour acid on sister and set her on fire

Katherine Thelma-May Harper appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Angered at her sister’s late-night messaging, a Taranaki woman told her sibling she would “set her on fire” and “bolt” her to the ground.

Hours earlier Katherine Thelma-May Harper had also told her older sister she would “smash her, break her mouth and pour acid over her”.

On Thursday, Harper, 26, appeared in New Plymouth District Court facing a charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

According to a police summary of facts, she was sent a text message by her sister on the morning of April 19 asking she return a bicycle.

READ MORE:

* 'I'll get her for defamation easy': Jarryd Hayne's phone calls after sexual assault released

* Events around the Wellington region - Jan 22-25

* Woman froze while man allegedly raped her in motel room, defence says she's lying



Harper responded saying she would take the bike to the woman’s house.

When she failed to turn up, the sister messaged Harper around 3.30pm saying she needed the bicycle.

Harper replied saying she would “stomp” the woman’s “smart mouth”.

The pair continued to message and around 6.30pm, Harper sent the acid-pouring threat before following up at 9.14pm warning she would set the woman alight.

In explanation to police, Harper said she had made the threats because she was angry at her sister for messaging late at night.

In court, she pleaded guilty to the offending, as well as three dishonesty charges.

On November 24, Harper picked up a wallet, which had been flagged with police as stolen, on a Bell Block street, a summary of facts stated.

She went on to use the victim’s bank card a number of times, spending around $260.

Judge Gregory Hikaka ordered a pre-sentence report and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Harper will be sentenced on August 12.