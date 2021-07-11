Auckland burglars allegedly steal crucial Covid vaccine freezer component

Two men have been caught on camera allegedly breaking into an Auckland warehouse and stealing vital components for an ultra-cool Covid-vaccine freezer.

The burglary unfolded about 3.30am Saturday at an industrial complex in Penrose, home to an engineering business which is building an ultra-cold Covid vaccine freezer room.

Stuff has chosen not to identify the business to avoid copy-cat burglaries or retaliation by those responsible.

The pair arrived in a silver sedan with stolen plates and broke through a secure gate, driving their car up to the premises.

They then broke open a crate and loaded up a custom-made copper heat exchanger needed to complete the vaccine freezer room, which was to operate at -80degC, the business’s director said.

Supplied One of the men dragged the gate aside to gain access.

The freezer room would have been big enough to store 5 million doses.

It was being built for an overseas client as part of a privately-funded research and development project, the director said.

The custom designed heat exchanger was worth about $5000.

Supplied The copper heat exchanger for a Covid vaccine freezer room (left).

But the main issue was the amount of time it would take to build a new one, estimated to be about three months.

The owner wanted the return of the component before the burglars could sell it for the couple of hundred dollars worth of copper it contains.

“I think they’ll be off to the scrap metal yard on Monday morning.”

Supplied/Stuff Footage shows the men loading the gear into the back of their sedan.

Police have confirmed they received a report of a burglary at the premises.

Those responsible remain at large.

The car the pair were using was an Audi with its badges removed, while it also appeared to be using a number plate taken from another car.

“This is a 100 per cent privately funded, small business R&D project, locally designed and built and using numerous local companies, and we really can’t afford to be losing project time and money to these thieves,” the business director said.