Auckland police shooting: Constable 'never really had a chance', court hears

Police colleagues of Constable Matthew Hunt say he could have been the next Commissioner.

Constable Matthew Hunt lay fatally wounded in the middle of a street as his shooter fled in a car, holding two guns, a court has heard.

On Monday, jurors at the High Court in Auckland were shown video of Eli Bob Sauni Epiha, 25, fleeing the scene after killing Hunt in Massey, West Auckland, in June 2020.

The 25-year-old has admitted the murder and dangerous driving causing injury to a member of the public. However, he denies attempting to murder Hunt’s colleague, Constable David Goldfinch.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police officers at the scene in June 2020 after the police officers were shot.

Natalie Bracken has denied being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Epiha avoid arrest by driving him away from the scene.

READ MORE:

* Constable Matthew Hunt remembered a year after he was fatally shot

* Police wristbands raise thousands for family of slain constable Matthew Hunt

* Constable Matthew Hunt shooting: Woman who allegedly drove getaway car granted bail

* Police Remembrance Day: First officer killed on duty in 11 years honoured

* Auckland police shooting: Accused appeals decision to deny him name suppression

* Auckland police shooting: What we know about the death of Constable Matthew Hunt



As the trial opened, police officers described the chaos of arriving at the Reynella Drive street after reports of “we’re under fire” came across the police radio.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock told the jury the incident unfolded after a dark purple Toyota, driven by Epiha, caught the two constables’ attention and was flagged in the police national intelligence system.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Eli Epiha admitted murdering Constable Matthew Hunt, but denied attempting to murder Hunt’s colleague, Constable David Goldfinch. He was eventually found guilty in a majority verdict.

Lights and sirens were activated, but as Epiha attempted to evade the officers, he lost control and crashed into another car.

A member of the public, who was loading items into that car, was injured and later taken to hospital.

As an unarmed Goldfinch exited the police car to approach the crash scene, Epiha opened fire, shooting at him 10 times, McClintock said.

Police Ten 7/Screentime Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed during a routine police stop.

“Bullets pursued the constable even as he hid behind a car. Bullets pursued him even as he ran, for what he believed was his life.”

Goldfinch was hit four times in the leg and hip.

“He was very lucky that day,” McClintock said.

Hunt radioed for help before exiting the vehicle. He took only four steps before he was shot four times in the back, the court heard.

“He must have been turned away and either leaned over or on the ground. He never got back up ... He never really had a chance of survival,” McClintock said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Natalie Bracken denies being an accessory after the fact of Hunt's murder.

Bracken, who was staying on the street, is said to have assisted the member of the public who was injured, before taking keys from another resident and driving Epiha from the scene.

A member of the public captured a video of Epiha, carrying two guns, waiting for Bracken, looking at Hunt’s body lying in the middle of the road, just metres away.

The pair then drove to a property in Taupaki, in Auckland’s rural northwest. An associate later drove Epiha north and disposed of the guns, covering them in pine needles in Waimauku, the court heard.

When arrested, Bracken said she was scared of Epiha and had no choice to help.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock opened the case to the jury on Monday.

The Crown told the jury there was no dispute Epiha was the man who shot both officers, but the question the jury had to consider was whether he intended to kill Goldfinch.

“It is inconceivable that he held different intent,” McClintock said.

“They [Hunt and Goldfinch] were both unarmed and both sought to get away when presented at with a firearm.”

Epiha showed no concern for either officer as Hunt lay metres away dead or dying, McClintock said.

‘I think I've been shot’

Giving evidence, detective sergeant Ross Clapp told the jury he heard a “highly-distressed” officer’s voice come over the police radio, saying “I think I’ve been shot”, at about 10.38am.

Clapp later arrived at what he described as a “chaotic” scene.

Constable Ilya Kokine told the court he heard “we are under fire, we need help" come over the radio, while he was stationed on a nearby road.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police officers who first attended the scene describe it as chaos.

Kokine said he had a “gut feeling” the transmission came from Hunt and Goldfinch’s police car, which had driven past his just minutes earlier.

The officer and his acting sergeant armed themselves and drove towards Reynella Drive to assist.

Kokine said he had no idea if the shooter was still at the scene and, after assessing the injured member of the public, Kokine carefully approached Hunt, who wasn’t moving.

“I was hoping things weren't as bad as they looked ... I was hoping he was just stunned,” he said.

Another officer, Constable Samuel Walker, arrived at the scene and began trying to revive Hunt using CPR.

The former paramedic determined Hunt was in cardiac arrest after assessing his traumatic injuries and his breathing pattern.

He assisted with chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.

“Although I and everyone else there was doing everything possible, it was my belief the high likelihood the fallen officer would die,” he said.

Walker then assisted ambulance officers and provided a police escort to the hospital.

Mark Edgar, Epiha’s lawyer, started his opening statement by offering “genuine” respect to Hunt’s family on behalf of his client and the defence team.

He told the court Epiha had taken responsibility for the reckless discharge of the rifle he was armed with, but did not intend to kill Goldfinch.

Bracken's lawyer, Adam Couchman, did not make an opening statement.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury is expected to last three weeks.