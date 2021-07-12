Corrections fights to keep freed Mongrel Mob member under supervision

A Mongrel Mob member who killed a man has been released from prison but Corrections is so concerned about the risk he poses it is seeking an extended supervision order.

Harlem Turi, 40, has nearly 50 convictions. In September, 2012, he and another man – both wearing Mongrel Mob regalia – assaulted and killed Michael Mulholland, 52, at a Lower Hutt house.

Turi had been released from jail for his latest conviction just before the attack on Mulholland. He was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years and three months' jail. That was reduced on appeal to six years and six months' jail. The other man was acquitted.

While in prison Turi assaulted an inmate and was sentenced to a further one year and seven months.

He was released in July last year on various conditions. He breached his conditions the day he was released. There were numerous further breaches, including testing positive for methamphetamine, cannabis and alcohol.

He was jailed again in January this year. Following his release he failed to comply with conditions again and was arrested in Northland for driving and other offending. He was jailed in February and released on July 4. His original parole conditions expire on July 23.

Turi had been assessed by a Health Assessor at the Department of Corrections, who concluded he was at high risk of violent reoffending.

A further assessment, by an independent psychologist, could not be carried out until October.

Corrections applied to the High Court in Napier last month for an Extended Supervision Order for three years. An Interim Supervision Order was being sought until the assessment by an independent psychologist could take place.

ESOs are used to monitor and manage the long-term risk posed by a high-risk sex offender or a very high-risk violent offender who is back in the community.

Crown lawyer Michael Blaschke told Justice Matthew Palmer that Turi had never complied with parole conditions for reintegration into the community, had spent substantial periods avoiding arrest, and substantial conditions were required to meet his risk of further offending.

Turi opposed the application.

Justice Palmer said Turi's offending was “not as bad as others I have seen”, but he accepted there was a “pervasive pattern of serious violent offending”.

He granted the order for an ISO until the ESO hearing was held, but rejected applications to prohibit him from entering Wellington or Bay of Plenty, or to prohibit him from associating with family members of the Mongrel Mob.

Turi must not contact the family of Mulholland, and must live at an address approved by a Probation Officer.