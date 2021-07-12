Two people hospitalised after stabbing in Manurewa, south Auckland

The incident happened on Hutt Rd, Manurewa shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

Two people have been hospitalised, one with serious injuries, after a stabbing in south Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to Hutt Rd, Manurewa, shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

Two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries, and the other with moderate injuries.

A third person was treated at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t need hospitalisation.

Tim Kendall, who lives near the scene of the incident, said he hadn’t heard any kind of disturbance on the street and only realised something was going on when he went to take out rubbish around 9pm.

“There were five or six police cars, an ambulance and the police helicopter was over head as well, it was strange though because it was all silent,” he said.

The next morning, Kendall said a property had been taped off and two police officers were outside the house.

He said police were regularly on the street, so he believed there must be some ongoing issue at one of the homes.

A police spokesman said the two people injured had received knife injuries.

Another person found at the house was assisting police with their inquiries.

“No charges have been laid at this stage however our inquiries are continuing,” a spokesperson said.