Auckland prison escape day 14: 'I take my hat off to him', says jailbreak artist

Prisoner rights advocate and serial jailbreaker Arthur Taylor believes an Auckland inmate’s escape from custody was a pre-planned effort rather than a chance dash for freedom.

Taylor, who escaped custody a dozen times during nearly 40 years behind bars, says he is pleased Te Ariki Poulgrain has not hurt anyone during his time on the run.

He believes Poulgrain would have co-ordinated the escape due to the difficulty of evading authorities in broad daylight in central Auckland.

Poulgrain, 23, broke free while attending a scheduled appointment at the Auckland University optometry clinic, in Park Rd, on the afternoon of July 30.

Corrections staff went to unlock the back of the van and Poulgrain kicked the door, knocking back an officer, sources told Stuff. It is understood he then pushed past staff and shot off down the street, still cuffed.

Security camera footage released by police shows him jogging down Park Rd, which runs past Auckland Hospital and the Domain.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained at large, his whereabouts unknown.

NZ Police/Supplied Poulgrain on Park Rd moments after his daring escape.

Poulgrain was serving time in the maximum security unit in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo following burglary convictions when he was involved in a group attack on notorious career criminal and double-murderer Graeme Burton in 2018.

Taylor, who became something of a folk hero for his exploits as a jailhouse lawyer and serial prison escapee, is now on parole in Dunedin.

In 1998, he masterminded an audacious escape from Auckland Prison with several other convicts, including Burton.

There is no love lost between the pair. Taylor said he once told Burton he would eventually get a taste of his own medicine, but the killer brushed it off.

John Selkirk/Stuff Murderer Graeme Burton in the dock at the High Court at Auckland in 2009.

“I warned Burton years ago ... he was a muppet, he was a bully ... [I said] ‘there’s always a bigger bully around the corner Graeme, and you'll meet him one day’.”

The circumstances of Poulgrain’s escape, and the fact he managed to disappear in central Auckland in broad daylight, pointed to a co-ordinated effort, Taylor said.

“I would have known I was going, and I would have made sure there was someone waiting to pick me up,” he said.

“Going to that much effort, you're not going to get another chance, oh hell.

“Just like I did when I broke out of Pare Max in ‘98.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Te Ariki Poulgrain, 23, escaped from Corrections’ custody on Wednesday afternoon.

While inside, Taylor had arranged via cellphone and emails for Neil ‘Bomber' Swain to hire a white Toyota Hiace van and meet the four escapees, including Burton, around the back of the maximum security block.

He laughed when recalling the name of the company under which Bomber rented the van: Out and About Productions Limited.

Taylor said if he were Poulgrain, he would have quickly tried to get an item of clothing to cover the fact he was wearing handcuffs.

Where Poulgrain went after disappearing in central Auckland was anyone’s guess, but Taylor said he would be best to get out of town and lie low, as he and his accomplices did during their 1998 caper.

Chris McKeen Arthur Taylor spent nearly 40 years in prison (file photo).

“I’d only be f...... guessing, but if it was me, I would have headed out west.

“I would have headed out the back road through St Lukes out that way and then headed out to Muriwai or somewhere on one of the west coast beaches, and laid low.

“And that’s in fact what we did, we headed out to Muriwai. I had set up camp in the bush out there.”

The four convicts later stole a car and drove to the Coromandel, where they spent a few days living it up in a millionaire’s bach. They were recaptured weeks later.

Corrections referred requests for comment to police regarding Poulgrain’s suspected movements after his escape. Police have yet to respond.

Stuff earlier reviewed court documents and spoke to Poulgrain's family members.

They painted a picture of a young man from a relatively happy and settled background who went off the rails after he was uprooted from his home and became institutionalised in state care.

He was once placed in a youth justice facility after running away.

His step-father Kevin Letica described the man he considers his son as a “good-kid at heart”. He issued a message to Poulgrain via Stuff saying he hoped he was OK and implored him “not to do anything dumb”.

Taylor said he was pleased no-one had come to harm during Poulgrain’s time on the lam.

David White/Stuff Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, in north Auckland.

He was impressed he had managed to evade authorities for two weeks.

“I take my hat off to him. He hasn’t hurt anyone.

“There’ll be a massive manhunt going on for him, behind the scenes. You're probably not seeing much of it.

“All his friends and associates will be getting their bloody doors kicked in, getting heat put on them.”