Woman admits explosives and firearms threat to Otago University graduation ceremony

The threat resulted in a number of graduation ceremonies being cancelled in Dunedin.

A 22-year-old woman has admitted threatening an attack against the University of Otago which promised to surpass the March 15 terror attack.

The threat resulted in graduation ceremonies at the university being postponed, affecting thousands of students.

The woman, who has name suppression, appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday where she admitted threatening to carry out a firearms and explosives attack against students in Dunedin on December 7 and 8.

The charging document alleges she threatened a violent act of a “magnitude surpassing the March 15 Christchurch mosque massacres”.

READ MORE:

* Woman accused of Otago University graduation threat keeps name secret

* Woman accused of Otago University attack threat keeps name secret

* Otago uni graduation threat 'surpassed magnitude' of Christchurch terror attack

* Threat directed at graduation ceremonies included warning of a shooting



The woman’s lawyer, John Munro, said he would be seeking a discharge without conviction for his client when she appears for sentencing in October.

Judge Ema Aitken said she would make no promises and that would be up to the sentencing judge.

She acknowledged the woman’s courage for owning up to what she had done.

The threat was received on December 8, the same day the Royal Commission of Inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

The threats triggered the postponement of eight graduation ceremonies, ruining the plans of thousands of students.

The eight Otago University graduation postponements affected about 2500 graduates, while further postponements at Otago Polytechnic affected several hundred students.