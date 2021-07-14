Machete-wielding man confronted police in Dunedin

Police in Dunedin were called to a reported family harm incident on Wednesday morning.

A man armed with a machete and a knife confronted police outside a Dunedin home.

Police were called to reports of a family harm incident at a home in the suburb of Abbotsford, about 6.30am on Wednesday, Sergeant Tony Ritchie said.

A man allegedly threatened people in the house, and then police if they arrived.

The man then confronted police outside the property armed with the machete and the knife.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to the scene, but frontline staff managed to “de-escalate the incident'' before they arrived, Ritchie said.

The man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, with more charges likely.