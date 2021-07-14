Woman confronts her attacker in court: 'You treated me like you owned me'

Dunedin man Damien Lindsay Paisley has been jailed for sexual offending against a woman he met through the dating app Tinder.

A man secretly recorded a sex act involving a woman he met on dating app Tinder, then threatened to publish the video to force her into doing other sex acts.

Damien Lindsay Paisley appeared for sentencing before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Paisley pleaded guilty at the start of a jury trial earlier this year to making an intimate recording, and was later found guilty of three charges of sexual conduct with consent induced by threats, and attempted sexual violation.

He was not found guilty on two charges of assaulting a female.

The court heard Paisley, who met the victim on Tinder in May last year, used a messaging app to record her doing an intimate sexual act without her knowledge.

Paisley later threatened to publish the video if the woman did not go to his house.

He then told her to perform sex acts with him, or he would not delete the video.

The woman repeatedly told him “no”, but her ordeal last several hours.

In a victim-impact statement read out in court on Wednesday, the woman said she was left with a severe concussion from the attack, and was initially unable to work due to the pain in her neck.

She also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety attacks.

It had affected her work, which put a strain on her finances, and she struggled to meet payments on her home and to feed her family.

Reliving the experience through the court process and having her credibility questioned was traumatising, she said.

She told her attacker: “Damien you treated me like you owned me.”

The woman said she was naive in thinking he was a nice guy.

“Damien, you need some help,” she told him.

Paisley’s lawyer, Anne Stevens QC, said he had sought rehabilitation before the trial for alcohol abuse.

Paisley had apologised to the victim, but that apology “was not worth the paper” it was written on, Judge Phillips noted.

Paisley had told his Probation officer that the victim had “told lies”.

Steven said the apology was for making the video.

Judge Phillips sentenced Paisley to six years’ jail.