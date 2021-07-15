Man dies after armed confrontation with police in Hillcrest, Hamilton

Police and emergency services were in attendance at the Hillcrest address late on Wednesday night.

An armed man has died after shooting at police in Hamilton.

Police were called to an address on Odonoghue St on Wednesday night, seeking a person in relation to “firearms matters”, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement.

While at the address, staff were confronted by the armed man, and shots were exchanged between him and the police.

The man received a gunshot wound and died of his injuries at the scene, Bird said.

No police officers were shot during the incident.

Police and emergency services were in attendance at the Hillcrest address late on Wednesday night, and a scene guard is in place overnight.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.