Shootout in suburbia — police fire kills gunman in Hamilton

Police locked down the scene around the shootout in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest and it remained cordoned off in the morning.

A silver car with its rear window punctured by bullet holes sits in a suburban Hamilton carpark next to a block of flats.

Its driver is dead after the first in a pair of violent but unrelated confrontations – first in Hamilton late on Wednesday night, and then Auckland on Thursday afternoon – saw police involved in gun battles only hours apart.

The first, in the eastern Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest, involved what neighbours described as a “large volley of gunfire” ringing across the usually quiet street near Waikato University.

It left a man, understood to be Joel Buckley, dead after police returned fire when he fired five shots at them from a parked car.

The drama began with police first called to an address on O’Donoghue St at 7.50pm on Wednesday night.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said they had concerns for the safety and wellbeing of an individual who was in possession of a high-power firearm, and thought to be willing to use it against himself, police, or others.

TOM LEE/Stuff This car park off O’Donoghue St appears to be at the centre of the police investigation into the fatal shooting.

When police first went to the property the man was not there, but when they went back about 10pm he arrived in his vehicle and fired at police, Chambers said.

Aerial photos of a car park servicing a number of flats appeared to show police crime scene footplates leading from the street into the parking area. They weaved around a silver sedan that was pointing towards the street.

What appeared to be bullet holes were visible in the windows of the sedan and also a police vehicle nearby.

Sources confirmed Buckley as the shot man and he is registered as the owner of the block of apartments next to the car park.

Chambers said it appeared the gunman fired five shots at police, but he could not comment on how many shots police fired.

TOM LEE/Stuff A closer look at the O’Donoghue car park appears to show police crime scene footplates in the car park surrounding the silver sedan.

He said a police officer who fell over and banged his head during the incident was in Waikato Hospital and was to undergo surgery.

Both an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation and police investigation were now under way.

STUFF Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers describes the sequence of events that led to a member of the public and an alleged gunman sustaining injuries in Auckland.

A woman who lives nearby told Stuff that, after hearing the gunfire, she saw red and blue lights and then heard someone yelling, “Armed police, put the gun down!”

The woman then heard police say: “Put your hands out the window, anyone else [in] the vehicle, put your hands out the window.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Police guard the scene after a police shooting in Hamilton.

She said this was repeated a few times before she heard someone say, “They're not moving.”

Then, silence.

The road is usually a nice and quiet area, she said.

“It's just crazy. We have young children … who all got a huge fright. It was so loud.”

O’Donoghue St remained cordoned off well into Thursday as forensic staff carried out a scene examination.

A man who lives in the area, but asked not to be named, said he was from South Africa and dismissed the thought that what he heard would be gunshots.

Tom Lee/Stuff Forensics are investigating following a police shooting in Hamilton.

“I thought, ‘Oh, well I’m in New Zealand, certainly not,’ so I thought it must have been fireworks.”

The shots sounded close to his house and he said he heard about four or five ring out.

It wasn’t until Thursday morning he discovered a shooting had occurred, surprising him.

Police in Auckland on Thursday afternoon also shot and injured a man who had stolen and crashed two cars, holding a gun to the heads of at least two people in a bizarre rampage through Penrose.

The two incidents are not linked but follow a weekend shooting of an officer in the arm during a traffic stop in Hamilton and against the backdrop of the trial of Eli Bon Sauni Epiha, who is accused of the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt in June 2020.

Police association president Chris Cahill said he would like to say he was surprised by the latest shooting, but it followed a trend in recent years of police facing more gun violence.

“It’s tragic for a family that’s lost someone, for the police officer having to live with that going forward, we have to do something about the firearms out there.”

Cahill said they wanted to see a firearm registry implemented.

“We think that would have an impact and reduce the supply of firearms going out in the community being used in this manner.”

With mental health issues rising, Cahill said if that mixed with a high level of firearms available, it was a toxic issue.

Every time there was a police shooting Cahill said officers brought up with him the issue of police being armed 24/7.

“It’s a fair question.”

He said if incidents like this continued to happen in the community, it was a question that would need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Police inquiries into the Hillcrest incident are continuing but they confirmed no-one else was being sought.

According to the Homicide Report, an ongoing Stuff data investigation, at least 27 people have been shot dead by police since 2004.

Seven of those shootings, including yesterday’s incident in Hamilton, have been in the past two years.