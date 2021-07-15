'Volley of gunfire' as police shoot man dead in Hamilton

Police locked down the scene around the shootout in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest and it remained cordoned off in the morning.

An armed man has been fatally shot by police after shooting at officers in Hamilton.

Police were called to an address on O’Donoghue St at 7.50 pm on Wednesday night looking for a person in relation to “firearms matters”, Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement.

About 10pm a man arrived at the property and fired a number of shots from his vehicle.

TOM LEE/Stuff This car park off O’Donoghue St appears to be at the centre of the police investigation into the fatal shooting.

He was then shot by police.

The man died of his injuries at the scene, Bird said.

No police officers were shot during the incident, but a police officer fell and was injured requiring medical treatment.

Bird said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

TOM LEE/Stuff A closer look at the O’Donoghue car park appears to show police crime scene footplates in the car park surrounding the silver sedan.

“Our staff come to work every day to keep our communities safe and the decision to use a firearm is never done lightly,” he said.

A scene guard was in place overnight, and police cordons remained up on Thursday morning with a large area of Hillcrest Rd surrounding O’Donoghue also blocked off.

Aerial photos of a car park servicing a number of flats on O’Donoghue St appear to show police crime scene footplates leading from the street into the parking area. They weave around a silver sedan that’s pointing towards the street.

A woman who lives nearby told Stuff she heard a “large volley of gunfire” prior to a man being shot dead.

TOM LEE/Stuff Armed police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest on Thursday morning.

She saw red and blue lights and then heard someone yelling, "armed police, put the gun down”.

The woman then heard police say “put your hands out the window, anyone else [in] the vehicle, put your hands out the window”.

She said this was repeated a few times before she heard someone say, "they're not moving".

TOM LEE/Stuff Cordons have blocked off a large section of Hillcrest.

Then, silence.

The road is usually a nice and quiet area, she said.

“It's just crazy. We have young children…who all got a huge fright. It was so loud.”

A man who lives in the area, who asked not to be named, said he was from South Africa and dismissed the thought they would be gunshots.

“I thought, oh, well I’m in New Zealand, certainly not, so I thought it must have been fireworks.”

The shots sounded close to his house and he said he heard about four or five ring out.

It wasn’t until Thursday morning he discovered the shooting had occurred, which he said he was very surprised by.

A woman who lives in the area said she heard the shots and also thought it was fireworks going off.

“Then the police car came, and it was all lit up ... it was very scary.”

Kirsty Lawrence/Stuff A police cordon is set up on Hillcrest Rd after the shooting, where a man died.

Now, the street was “so quiet” except for the police around.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.