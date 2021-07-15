Auckland police shooting: Officer describes hail of gunfire, thought 'this is where I die'

Constable David Goldfinch describes how the shooter came after him with a gun and how he believed he would die.

A police officer who was shot before his partner was fatally wounded has described the surreal moments bullets were fired at him in a “hail of gunfire”.

Constable David Goldfinch stared directly at his shooter as he walked into the Auckland courtroom hearing his trial on Thursday.

Eli Bon Sauni Epiha, 25, has admitted murdering Constable Matthew Hunt with a military-style semi-automatic rifle, and dangerous driving causing injury to a member of the public in June 19, 2020.

Stuff The scene of the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt in June 2020. Inset, left to right: Eli Bob Sauni Epiha, Natalie Bracken, Constable Matthew Hunt.

But he denies attempting to murder Goldfinch.

Epiha is on trial at the High Court at Auckland, along with Natalie Bracken, who has denied being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Epiha avoid arrest.

On the day of the shooting, a dark purple Toyota, driven by Epiha, caught the two constables’ attention and was flagged in the police national intelligence system.

Constable Goldfinch said the pair had been on road policing duties with their car stationed on Triangle Rd, in Massey, when Epiha’s “erratic” driving caught his attention.

“We decided to go and stop the vehicle just due to manner of driving, alerts on the vehicle and not being the registered owner.

NZ Police/supplied Constable Matthew Hunt was killed in the line of duty in June last year.

Goldfinch thought the car would have pulled over as the driver had clearly seen the officers.

“He drove past me very slowly and I could see he was clearly not the registered the owner.”

“We quickly saw [the car] up on the hill driving at an incredible speed,” Goldfinch said.

When the pair caught up to the car, they saw smoke and debris spread across the road and a small silver vehicle smashed in, Goldfinch said.

The constable moved towards Epiha’s car thinking he would need to perform first aid on the driver.

But as he approached the car, Epiha got out holding a firearm that looked like an AK-47.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Eli Epiha denies attempting to murder Constable David Goldfinch.

“He was walking very aggressively straight towards me and I put up my hands showing I didn’t have a gun.”

“F...... stop bro, put the f...... gun down,” Goldfinch told Epiha and he began retreating.

He told the court: “He just pointed the firearm at me and started pulling the trigger and firing bullets at me.”

Not a word was uttered by the offender, Goldfinch said.

Goldfinch knew the only thing that could protect him from the bullets was an engine block, so he tried to get behind a vehicle.

“I ran and I saw him come walking across the road towards me again,” he said.

“It was kind of like cat and mouse ... I think he was trying to get a clean shot at me.”

“It was a surreal moment.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police at the scene of the incident on Reynella Dr in Massey in June 2020.

The pair’s eyes met and Goldfinch again shouted: “Just f...... stop, just f...... walk away. I won't arrest you.”

He told the court: “He stood there with a firearm and then after a few seconds [it was as if] his head clicked, and he made a decision: ‘I’m going to kill you’,” Goldfinch said.

More shots were fired as he ran back in the direction of Reynella Drive.

Goldfinch’s voice broke at times as he recalled the moment the gun was being fired at him.

He thought: “This is where I die,” the court heard.

“I saw the flash of a gun ... and felt a shower of shrapnel, and it burnt my face, arms.”

Goldfinch was also shot in the hip.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Natalie Bracken is alleged to have driven Eli Epiha away from the scene of the shooting.

“It felt like an explosion of acid into my belt.”

“It was like a hail of gunfire,” he said.

He kept running as he was hit in the leg twice and the boot.

In “incredible pain” he continued running and sought shelter down a driveway, where he radioed to police.

As he radioed for help he saw the shooter “casually” talking to a lady who patted down her pants and said “I got no keys bro”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Constable Goldfinch told Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey (pictured) he thought he was going to die.

His police radio went off loudly and the shooter saw him. Goldfinch told the communication centre: “I've got to go, he’s hunting me”.

He ran down a lawn and jumped over a fence as he thought he was going to be shot in the back.

“I still didn’t know where Matt was ... I thought I was going to die.”

Goldfinch had lost a lot of blood and was feeling faint when a resident came to his aid with bandages before the ambulance arrived.

He “collapsed” when he saw police officers arrive.

Epiha’s lawyer Mark Edgar said there was prime opportunity for Epiha to kill Goldfinch, but his client was just trying to scare him.

“He full on made the decision he was going to kill me. No doubt in my mind,” Goldfinch said.

“I watched him fire a bullet and try kill me.”

Goldfinch told Edgar as he running away, dodging bullets, he fleetingly told a woman to get in the house.

“She was watching me like it was a TV show.”

While he was sheltered under a deck, he saw the woman talking with the shooter “like they were friends”, he said.

The trial before a jury and Justice Geoffrey Venning continues.