Misfiring crossbow and face-slashing leads to police being hosed and bashed with skateboard

Joshua Ryan Quinn has admitted a host of charges following a night of violent offending.

An attack victim had a lucky escape when the crossbow pointed at his head misfired – but it was only temporary.

In his panic to drive away, the victim crashed, and the attacker, Joshua Ryan Quinn, then slashed his face with a knife.

But Quinn’s violent spree did not stop there, the New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

Instead, police officers became the focus of his rage. He bit, scratched, bashed them with a skateboard, and hosed them with water before being sedated.

The 29-year-old’s rampage began around 12.05am on May 30, 2020, when the victim arrived at a Gordon St, New Plymouth, address.

Instead of the lawful occupier, he found Quinn and another person.

The victim left, but when he got into his vehicle, Quinn approached and wrongly accused him of stealing a watch.

Quinn pulled out a knife and poked it into the man’s collarbone, causing a minor cut.

The victim pushed Quinn out of his car, only to realise his attacker was also armed with a pistol grip crossbow, a Crown summary of facts stated.

Quinn pointed it at the man’s head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon misfired and the bolt fell to the ground.

“In a panicked state” the victim tried to drive off, the summary stated, but reversed into a power pole, severely damaging the car, and then turned around and ran Quinn down before crashing into a concrete wall.

Quinn returned with the knife and cut the man’s face from nose to lip.

The man fought back and managed to drive away.

Police arrived shortly after. They tried to engage with Quinn through a window, but he had barricaded himself in the house and was smashing furniture.

When police entered he was “in a rage” and armed with a skateboard, the summary said.

He advanced on officers, striking a police dog multiple times with the board as well as an officer, causing a deep laceration to the constable’s hand.

The use of pepper spray and a taser had no effect and police had to physically wrestle him to the ground.

He bit the leg of a constable and, when he attempted a second bite, was stunned with a taser.

At the station, Quinn asked to wash his face, and because he was being compliant the officers removed his handcuffs.

But Quinn grabbed a nearby hose and sprayed police with water.

When the hose was taken from him, he grabbed an officer around the head with both hands and scratched his face.

Quinn was eventually put in a restraint chair, sedated, and taken to hospital.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, two of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring a police dog, two of assaulting police, and resisting police.

Judge Lynne Harrison issued Quinn with a strike warning and referred the matter to restorative justice.

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and he was remanded on electronically-monitored bail to return to court for sentencing on October 6.