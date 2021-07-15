Fiery end to police chase in Napier

A police car chase in Napier ended after the pursued car had its tyres spiked and then burst into flames.

Police were conducting inquiries in relation to a family harm matter in Napier on Thursday when they spotted a vehicle of interest.

Officers signalled to the driver to stop the car, but the driver fled and the pursuit, began about 2pm. It involved more than 10 police vehicles.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff More than ten police cars were involved in the chase. (File photo)

The vehicle was spiked and came to a stop on Willowbank Ave before bursting into flames.

The vehicle's three occupants were safely removed. One was taken into custody. No-one was injured.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.