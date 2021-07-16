Auckland police shooting: Driver disposed of gun on side of road

Eli Epiha was seen fleeing with guns after fatally shooting Constable Matthew Hunt. Viewers may find this video disturbing.

A man disposed of the gun used to kill Constable Matthew Hunt on the side of the road and covered it with pine needles and cones, a court has heard.

Eli Bob Sauni Epiha, 25, has admitted murdering Constable Matthew Hunt with a military-style semi-automatic rifle, and dangerous driving causing injury to a member of the public on June 19, 2020.

But he denies attempting to murder Constable David Goldfinch.

Stuff The scene of the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt in June 2020. Inset, left to right: Eli Bob Sauni Epiha, Natalie Bracken, Constable Matthew Hunt.

Epiha is on trial at the High Court at Auckland, along with Natalie Bracken, who has denied being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Epiha avoid arrest.

The violent incident erupted after Epiha crashed a Toyota in the West Auckland suburb of Massey, injuring a member of the public.

TVNZ POOL/SUPPLIED Constable David Goldfinch describes how the shooter came after him with a gun and how he believed he would die.

He then got out of the car, shot Hunt dead and fired numerous times at Goldfinch before leaving in a car driven by Bracken.

On Friday, Shane Conza told the court how Epiha and a woman, who he now knows to be Bracken, arrived at his Taupaki property shortly before midday.

Conza and Epiha had been friends for about six years.

“He wanted me to drive him somewhere,” Conza said.

Conza took some of Epiha’s belongings out of the Mazda that Bracken had been driving, and put them in his car.

He said he was unaware at the time there was a gun hidden in those belongings, and did not know there had been a shooting.

He said Epiha was calm but seemed a “little more urgent” than usual.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Eli Epiha has denied attempting to murder Constable Goldfinch.

The pair left the property and drove towards Waimauku, where Conza pulled over and disposed of the belongings, including the gun, on the side of the road among some pine needles.

The court heard he sprinkled some needles and pine cones on top of it.

“At that time I knew it was an AK-47.”

During the drive, Epiha said under his breath that he’d “f..... up”, Conza said.

“Foolishly I didn't ask.”

The pair were pulled over by a marked police car close to Wellsford, and Conza was asked to step out of the car and handcuffed.

NZ Police/supplied Constable Matthew Hunt was shot four times by Eli Epiha.

Epiha told Conza to “be cool” as police approached the vehicle, the court heard.

Conza had also been told to snap Epiha's phone before he gave police officers a false name.

Conza spoke with officers for about an hour and a half before he was told about Hunt and Goldfinch’s shooting.

It was then that he mentioned the gun, he said: “It seemed like it might be relevant.”

He told police where he’d disposed of it, and took officers to the scene.

Mangawhai-based senior constable Robert Cato, who stopped the car, said Epiha gave a false name: Trevor Thompson.

Catrin Owen/Stuff The semi-automatic military style rifle used by Eli Epiha to fatally shoot Constable Matthew Hunt.

Conza seemed “rushed, anxious and cautious”, Cato said.

Upon being told about the shooting, Conza told Cato about the events of the morning and gave Epiha’s name, the court heard.

A camouflage t-shirt was found in the boot of the car which matched a photo police had been provided of the shooter fleeing the scene.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury continues.