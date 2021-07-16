Woman charged after carjacking, police shooting at Auckland intersection

Wilson Zhu, owner of Youth Garage, in Penrose, describes the moment a car was stolen from its yard, prompting a police pursuit and the shooting of the alleged offender.

A woman has been charged a day after a man held a gun to the heads of two members of the public before he was shot by police.

Detective inspector Aaron Pascoe said the police investigation into the incident is progressing, and a man who is currently in Auckland City Hospital will be charged at a later stage.

The man was taken into custody on Great South Rd, and remained in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on Friday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The incident unfoled in Penrose on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, an address on Owens Rd in Epsom was searched by police on Thursday evening.

READ MORE:

* Man held gun to two people's heads before police shooting in Auckland



A 36-year-old woman, who was located at the address, was taken into custody, Pascoe said.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault and burglary in relation to the incident, and appeared in Auckland District Court on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning after a BMW X5 was stolen from the Youth Garage car dealership in Penrose.

The man then crashed the car on Great South Rd, held a gun to the head of a member of the public and stole their car, police said.

He ran over the person’s foot as he drove away, assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said.

“The injuries are not serious, but nevertheless, injuries,” he said.

That person was taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The alleged offender crashed the second car at the intersection of Great South Rd and South Eastern Highway, Chambers said.

STUFF Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers describes the sequence of events that led to a member of the public and an alleged gunman sustaining injuries in Auckland.

He then held the gun to the head of another member of the public. It was then that police fired at him, Chambers said.

The alleged offender was hit in his torso and seriously injured.

Chambers said it was a “very traumatic” situation for members of the public to have a gun held to their heads.

He said support would be offered to them after what was “probably one of the worst days in their lives”.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident and will investigate.

Youth Garage owner Wilson Zhu earlier said a woman wearing a high-vis vest came into his dealership on Thursday morning, acting suspiciously, shortly before the BMW was stolen.

“She came in and was asking for details on cars and then just walked away. I thought it was a bit strange.”

Zhu said he then went on a break and when he came back half an hour later he saw a man, who was also wearing a high-vis vest, driving the BMW.

“I realised he was stealing it and tried to stop him, but he kept driving full speed towards me, so I called police.”