Auckland police shooting: Eli Epiha found guilty of attempting to murder constable

Constable David Goldfinch describes how the shooter came after him with a gun and how he believed he would die.

Fourteen thunderous shots were fired at two police officers.

Four struck Constable Matthew Hunt, ending his life. The other four injured his partner, Constable David Goldfinch.

Eli Bob Sauni Epiha has admitted murdering Hunt – although maintains it was an unintentional killing – and injuring a member of the public when his car crashed in West Auckland on June 19, 2020.

At his trial at the High Court at Auckland, he maintained he never wanted to kill anyone that day. But on Tuesday, after 11 and a half hours of deliberations, a jury found him guilty of attempting to murder Goldfinch.

Earlier on Tuesday, Justice Geoffrey Venning gave the jury a majority direction and a Papadopoulos direction, which encourages jurors to persevere with their deliberations and for each juror to demonstrate a willingness to change their view after having carefully listened to the views of others.

Epiha’s getaway driver, Natalie Bracken, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She told police at the time she felt threatened and had driven Epiha away after he pointed a gun at her.

Stuff The scene of the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt in June 2020. Inset, left to right: Eli Epiha, Natalie Bracken, Constable Matthew Hunt.

Over the past two weeks, those who packed courtroom 11 – including members of both Hunt’s and Epiha's families – have heard what unfolded in those few minutes on Reynella Dr, a quiet suburban street.

On the day of the shootings, Goldfinch and Hunt were parked up conducting routine traffic checks.

Goldfinch was in the passenger seat of the police car. He had more than eight years’ experience as a police officer, but it was the first time he’d been in a car with Hunt, who had joined the team two weeks prior.

Meanwhile, Epiha had received a phone call from a distressed family member saying they were being threatened by gang members nearby.

Epiha picked up two guns and drove towards Ranui in a dark purple Toyota, claiming he intended to scare the gang members.

His “erratic” driving caught the eye of Goldfinch and Hunt. The car was also flagged in the police national intelligence system.

The officers decided to stop the car – but by the time Hunt did a U-turn, the Toyota had sped off down Reynella Dr.

Epiha told the court he wanted to “gap it”.

When the officers caught up to the car, they saw smoke and debris spread across the road and a small silver vehicle smashed in.

A man, who had been loading items into his boot ahead of a family holiday to Rotorua, sustained a large laceration to his head.

Police Ten 7/Screentime Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed during a routine police stop.

Hunt put the patrol car in park, and Goldfinch jumped out.

It was the last time he saw his colleague alive.

He stepped out of the vehicle, having not seen the injured man. The court heard he assumed he’d need to administer first aid to Epiha.

But as he approached, Epiha got out of the Toyota, holding a firearm that looked like an AK-47.

“He was walking very aggressively straight towards me and I put up my hands showing I didn’t have a gun,” Goldfinch said.

He told Epiha: “F…… stop bro, put the f…… gun down.”

NZ Police/Supplied Eli Epiha was seen fleeing with guns after fatally shooting Constable Matthew Hunt. Viewers may find this video disturbing.

In CCTV played to the court during the trial, a “woooo” could be heard. The Crown said this was Epiha building himself up before firing the gun.

However, Epiha told the court he was the one telling Goldfinch to get away. It was Goldfinch who was “flexing”, or behaving aggressively, he said.

Goldfinch said Epiha pointed the gun at him and began firing without a word.

The officer knew the only thing that could protect him was an engine block. He hid behind a vehicle, but Epiha came towards him, he said.

“It was kind of like cat and mouse … I think he was trying to get a clean shot at me.

“It was a surreal moment.”

Catrin Owen/Stuff The Norinco semi-automatic military style rifle used by Eli Epiha to fatally shoot Constable Matthew Hunt.

Goldfinch told Epiha he wouldn’t arrest him, the court heard.

“He stood there with a firearm and then after a few seconds [it was as if] his head clicked, and he made a decision: ‘I’m going to kill you’,” Goldfinch said.

More shots were fired as Goldfinch ran away. The police officer thought: “This is where I die.”

He was shot four times: Twice in the leg, once on his boot, and another on the hip near his belt.

“It felt like an explosion of acid into my belt,” he said.

“It was like a hail of gunfire.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Eli Epiha claimed he never intended to kill Constable Goldfinch as he fired the gun 10 times towards him.

He ran down a driveway and hid under a deck, where he radioed to police that he was in dire need of help.

It was then that four more loud shots rang out. They were aimed at Hunt, whose injuries were unsurvivable.

Goldfinch, hiding under the deck, did not know his partner had been fatally shot. He saw the shooter “casually” talking to a woman – Natalie Bracken, who had been staying at a nearby house with her then-partner.

At that moment, Goldfinch’s police radio went off loudly, and the shooter looked over and made eye contact with him.

“I’ve got to go, he’s hunting me,” Goldfinch told the communication centre.

But instead, Epiha “calmly” walked down the footpath and waited for Bracken at the passenger door of a silver car.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Natalie Bracken admits driving the shooter away from the scene but said she was being threatened.

Residents of Reynella Dr told the court he was acting as if he was taking a stroll around a mall.

Bracken, in her police interview, said she felt threatened by Epiha, and was “trying to save everyone” by taking him away from the scene.

“He had the gun with one arm. He was f…… around and shooting,” she said.

She also tried to help the man who had been injured, who was bleeding from the back of his head, she said.

As she ran to get her phone to ring an ambulance, Epiha, still brandishing the gun, said “F...... take me in this car now”, she said.

The Crown claimed there were no such threats.

Newshub/Pool footage Eli Epiha says he fired a warning shot at Constable David Goldfinch, but did not intend to kill him.

As she was driving away from the scene, Epiha allegedly told her: “Drive, drive. I just killed a cop.”

She took him to a Taupaki property and dropped him off.

Epiha’s associate, Shane Conza, then drove him to rural Waimauku and hid the guns on the side of the road, covering them in pine needles and cones.

Conza didn’t know at the time what Epiha had done, he said, but heard him mutter under his breath that he’d “f..... up”.

Police caught up with the pair shortly afterward. Conza told them Epiha’s identity and the shooter was arrested.

Meanwhile, back at Reynella Dr, police had arrived on the scene just minutes after Epiha left.

Constable Ilya Kokine, who had been stationed nearby, had heard the pair radioing for help.

He’d heard Hunt say “we’ve been shot” twice. Then there was silence.

When Kokine arrived at the scene, Hunt wasn’t moving.

“I was hoping things weren’t as bad as they looked … I was hoping he was just stunned,” he said.

Another officer, Constable Samuel Walker, arrived and began trying to revive Hunt.

He and others did “everything possible” to help, but the officer died on the street.

Epiha will be sentenced for Hunt’s murder, the attempted murder of Goldfinch, and dangerous driving causing injury on October 1.

Bracken will be sentenced on the same date.

Both were remanded in custody.