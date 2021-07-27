Auckland police shooting: Constable Matthew Hunt's mum says trial was 'harrowing' for family

Constable Matthew Hunt lay fatally wounded in the middle of a street as his shooter fled in a car, holding two guns.

His killer admitted the young policeman’s murder ahead of his trial at the High Court in Auckland. On Tuesday, he was found guilty of attempting to murder Hunt's partner, Constable David Goldfinch.

After the verdict, Hunt's mother Diane spoke to media outside the court.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Matthew Hunt's mother, Diane Hunt, speaks to media after the verdict on Tuesday.

Diane was supported by her daughter, Ellie Hunt, and numerous family members, she said it had taken “a long time” to get to the verdict.

“The past few weeks have been harrowing for us – it can’t be described in words,” she said.

“The loss of Matthew has been made even more traumatic by hearing what happened.”

Diane Hunt commended Constable David Goldfinch, who survived the shooting, on his bravery and thanked everyone for their support.

“We are grateful for the kindness that has been shown to us, but I hope no other police family will ever go through this.”

Diane Hunt said Friday July 30 would mark what should have been Hunt’s 30th birthday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Diane Hunt was supported by family outside the High Court in Auckland.

Hunt was raised on Auckland’s Hibiscus Coast and was earlier described by his family as a “classic coastie”.

He completed a criminology degree at Auckland University of Technology and worked as a case manager at Auckland Prison before joining the police.

He worked at the Ōrewa and Helensville police stations before moving to the Waitematā road policing team, based at the Harbour Bridge station.

Hunt’s family earlier said his life-long dream was to be a police officer and described him as a person of great integrity who was passionate about sport.

New Zealand Police Constable Matthew Hunt's family said it was his “lifelong dream” to become a police officer.

His mother Diane has also presented a petition to parliament, asking that those convicted of murdering police officers be ineligible for parole.

“Matthew’s death is a sobering reminder of the daily sacrifice our police officers make to ensure we can continue to live our lives in the manner in which we are accustomed: That should we need them, they will come,” she previously said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster acknowledged Hunt’s family following the verdict saying they had shown “incredible strength throughout the process”.

“I would like to also acknowledge the officers who continue to serve our communities across New Zealand and work every day to keep them safe,” he said.

“Matt’s murder and the attempted murder of Dave has affected us all, particularly our frontline officers and I know that this has impacted Matt and Dave’s colleagues particularly hard.”

Coster said the trial had been a brutal reminder of the risks and potential danger officers faced.