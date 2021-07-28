Auckland police shootings: Front line 'quite a scary place to be', officer says

Eli Epiha was seen fleeing with guns after fatally shooting Constable Matthew Hunt. Viewers may find this video disturbing.

A frontline police officer who has been shot at while unarmed says gun incidents are “out of control” in Auckland. It comes as Eli Epiha, who had earlier pleaded guilty to the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt, was on Tuesday found guilty of the attempted murder of Constable David Goldfinch. Catrin Owen reports.

The murder of a colleague has “shattered” many in the police force, who face rising gun crime while patrolling Tāmaki Makaurau, a frontline officer says.

“I can’t think of a shift that goes by that there’s not a shooting,” the officer, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, said.

Auckland man Eli Epiha murdered Constable Matthew Hunt in West Auckland in June 2020, and attempted to murder his partner, Constable David Goldfinch, by shooting at him 10 times.

Both officers were unarmed at the time.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police officers gather before the funeral of Constable Matthew Hunt, which was held at Eden Park.

The officer said he didn’t know Hunt personally, but he has many colleagues who did.

“They’re shattered from what they used to be ... it’s absolutely destroyed the officers who were involved.”

You don’t normally see officers cry, but after Hunt’s funeral, “you see the other side of it”, the officer said.

“Matt Hunt made us realise we’re not bulletproof.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Flowers laid on the grass close to where Constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed.

Some good has come from his death, with additional training for those on the front line, he said.

But the training, which involves being armed and has made things “10 times safer for us”, can’t be put to use without officers carrying guns in the field, he said.

“That training’s not worth too much if you don’t have the tools.”

The officer himself has also been shot at in the field, and said gun incidents are only getting worse.

He attributes that to escalating gang tensions and increasing numbers of 501 deportees from Australia.

“It’s quite a scary place to be as a police officer at the moment.”

He compared going into a confrontation with a gang member while unarmed to boarding a boat without a life jacket.

He’s yet to meet a fellow Auckland officer who doesn’t wear the police-issued bulletproof vest constantly, he said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Police Association president Chris Cahill said the 501s have accelerated gun violence in New Zealand.

“It’s either you come home broken using a heat pack on your back ... or you don’t come home at all.

“I think it’s luck we come home every day.”

Police Association president Chris Cahill echoed the officer’s concerns, saying some gun reports he has received are “horrific”.

“[The officers] certainly don’t feel safe and there’s a risk out there they could be shot or assaulted on any shift ... I also worry about the effect on their families,” Cahill said.

Police Ten 7/Screentime Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot after a routine traffic stop.

With 44 officers shot at in the past two years, Cahill said the 501s have accelerated an existing problem.

“We have a really high number of gang members and so many firearms available in New Zealand ... it’s so much easier to get firearms here rather than in Great Britain and Australia.

“We had no gun control for so long, so they’re very easy to get a hold of.”

When Cahill worked on the front line, he was never concerned about being seriously assaulted and never thought he’d be shot at.

TVNZ POOL/SUPPLIED Constable David Goldfinch describes how the shooter came after him with a gun and how he believed he would die.

“Nowadays I believe it’s occupying [officers’] front of mind.”

He said there was a ripple across the whole police force after Hunt’s death: “It really affects them and resonates with them and reminds them how vulnerable they are.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said criminals are becoming more likely to turn guns on officers, but has ruled out general arming.

He echoed Cahill’s comments about Hunt’s “tragic and senseless” death.

“Our officers know that policing can be dangerous and unpredictable but nothing can prepare them for how they will be impacted when an officer pays the ultimate price for serving their community.”

Coster said officers like Goldfinch who have been injured in the line of duty will undergo a reintegration programme, which aims to decrease the potential for a long-term, psychological injury.

Officers must be cleared by a psychologist before starting the programme.

“Constable Goldfinch has been through an incredible traumatic experience, and has shown courage and bravery as he recovers from this,” Coster said.