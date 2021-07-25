Driver critically injured in early-morning crash in South Auckland

Police are investigating a serious crash in South Auckland which left one person in a critical condition.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3.25am on Sunday morning in Māngere Bridge.

The vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Bader Dr​ and McKenzie Rd​.

David Unwin/Stuff Police are investigating the crash, which occurred on the corner of Bader Dr and McKenzie Rd in Māngere Bridge. (File photo)

The male driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, received critical injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service transported one patient from the scene to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police expected to be at the scene until 9am on Sunday.