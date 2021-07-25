Driver critically injured in early-morning crash in South Auckland
Police are investigating a serious crash in South Auckland which left one person in a critical condition.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3.25am on Sunday morning in Māngere Bridge.
The vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Bader Dr and McKenzie Rd.
The male driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, received critical injuries.
A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service transported one patient from the scene to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.
Police expected to be at the scene until 9am on Sunday.