Dealer's faux pas: Man jailed for selling meth to undercover officer as part of Operation Faux

Joseph Avon Mogford was found guilty of meth dealing after a judge-alone trial in the Palmerston North District Court.

A methamphetamine dealer caught with an assortment of drugs and an arsenal of firearms, who sold to an undercover officer, still denies any wrongdoing.

Joseph Avon Mogford​ gave his family a quick wave before being led to the Palmerston North District Court cells on Monday as he started a jail term of three years and one month for drug and firearm offending.

Mogford was arrested in December 2018 as part of Operation Faux, an investigation into meth dealing in Tararua.

Part of that investigation included an undercover officer with the codename Solomon​ going to Mogford’s house multiple times to buy meth.

The officer told a trial in May Mogford sold him small quantities of meth and offered to get larger amounts.

Mogford was arrested at his Dannevirke home, where police found meth, cannabis, LSD and various guns, including a loaded pistol.

Police also found a safe, chained to a beam under the house, containing cash, keys and a swipe card to a storage facility.

Mogford gave police the code to the safe.

The storage unit, rented in Mogford's name, contained a stolen Toyota Hilux, cannabis and multiple guns.

Despite being found guilty after a judge-alone trial, Mogford told a pre-sentence report writer he denied being a dealer.

Defence lawyer Nicola Graham​ said she hoped Mogford’s sentence could be reduced enough to enable him to get home detention.

He spent the best part of 2½ years on electronically-monitored bail without any breaches, had good whānau support and expressed a desire to tackle his addiction issues, she said.

The amount of meth sold was not large, while the cannabis that was for supply was not packaged in bags or even tinnies.

The firearms did make things more serious, but most of the guns were in the storage facility.

Reports done before sentencing showed he suffered from long-lasting trauma and took up drugs to deal with that, Graham said.

While Mogford did not plead guilty, he should get credit for doing everything possible to make the case run as smoothly as possible.

Crown prosecutor Anna Barham​ said the firearms made the offending very serious.

The pistol was loaded and ready to use, while he had an “arsenal” in the storage facility to access if he wanted, she said.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said Mogford was dealing street-level amounts, but must have been relatively close to more serious players in the operation if he could source bigger amounts.

Firearms in conjunction with any offending was serious, “especially when it’s drug dealing, especially when they're loaded”, the judge said.

The drugs and firearms will be destroyed, while $20,072.10 found at Mogford’s house was forfeited as proceeds of crime.