'It's getting worse': Stabbed liquor store manager says danger of job is increasing

Fog cannons can be used to prevent robberies, as this example, from Northland, shows. The government has announced funding for an estimated 470 retail premises to receive fog cannons. (Video first published in March 2019)

A liquor store manager who was stabbed during the alleged robbery of his store says the “dangerous” job is getting worse due to a rise in incidents.

Ray Shin, 50, was eating his dinner on July 18 when a man entered his store. He later suspected the man was trying to steal some beer, so he confronted him as he tried to leave. A girl then entered the store, armed with a knife, he said.

“Of course I was scared, I thought the knife was a kid’s toy or something – I didn’t realise it was real,” Shin said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ray Shin was stabbed as he tried to prevent an alleged robbery from his Queen St store.

The pair left the store and Shin followed them down the street. Moments later, he realised he’d been stabbed.

READ MORE:

* Storekeeper lucky to survive attack by teen who plunged knife into him six times

* Call for ban on cigarette sales as dairy owners 'live in fear' of robberies

* Youth apprehended after owner and son stabbed in attempted Grey Lynn robbery

* Auckland youths arrested after aggravated robbery of Sandringham Liquor Centre



“At first, I thought I’d just been hit, but then I felt the punch and saw blood on my hands.

“I was thinking ‘this is real’. I felt really scared at the time, it was like something out of a movie, it was the first time I’d experienced something like that.”

Shin suffered a knife wound to the kidney and spent a week in hospital recovering.

The store manager of four years runs a YouTube page called Auckland Liquor Thief, which he started out of frustration over the rising the number of incidents. He posts CCTV video of thefts at his store and the most popular one has received international news coverage.

Only two weeks ago, one of Shin’s employees fought off two shoplifters at the store. A door was damaged and multiple bottles were stolen.

“It’s getting worse. I think my job is dangerous, it’s similar to all liquor store owners, we all experience these incidents,” Shin said.

“I feel like I cannot do anything about it. It’s a blind spot here, it’s a real problem. Plus, the main customers here are tourists, so since Covid it’s been really hard to even pay rent.”

Sunny Kaushal, president of Crime Prevention Group, said people were fed up with rising crime on innocent and hardworking people.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ray Shin runs Liquor.com in Auckland’s city centre.

“On average, there's more than a dozen serious robberies on shop owners per week in Auckland but not all are being reported because the businesses have lost their confidence in the judicial system, which is letting the offenders go so easily,” Kaushal said.

“Dairies, liquor stores and gas stations normally operate for long hours opening early morning hours and close late to make a living.

“Being run by hardworking and peace-loving migrants, who are normally afraid for their safety, defenceless and avoid challenging the offenders, they are becoming a soft target.”

A woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated wounding, in connection with the July 18 incident and will appear in the youth court.

Police are still seeking a man in connection with the incident.