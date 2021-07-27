Desert Rd murder case: Bao Chang Wang's ex-wife says she was given $10k and told he had run away with his girlfriend

A woman says she was given $10,000 by a friend of her missing ex-husband and told to stop searching for the father of her children.

Guang Xiu Zhu, also known as Susan, told the High Court in Auckland that the friend said her ex-husband owed people money and had run away with his girlfriend.

The Crown says that in fact, Zhu’s ex-husband Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky, had been murdered on the order of a methamphetamine syndicate boss.

The Crown’s case is Jianqi Zhao was that boss and that he ordered syndicate member Zhicheng Gu to carry out the killing. Both deny charges of murdering Wang, in August 2017.

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Wang’s remains were found in an unmarked grave off the Desert Rd in the central North Island, in 2020, more than two years after he went missing.

Zhu said she had met Wang at SkyCity Casino where the pair worked. They eventually married and had two children.

But the couple grew apart and Wang began spending nights away from the family home.

Zhu said the pair kept in touch.

At one point he convinced her to pawn her mother’s Mercedes car because he needed money. Zhu’s mother ended up buying the car back.

She said some time after Wang disappeared a friend of his, Tony Piao, turned up at her house and handed over $10,000.

“He said this money came from Ricky and he had said Ricky owed people money and ran away… with his girlfriend and he say he doesn’t plan to come back again.”

Zhu said she continued to search for her ex-husband and sent him pictures of their children, but there was no response.

The children also sent messages… “Just saying: ‘Dad, if one day you can come back to see us… please don’t forget us.’”

Her voice became strained as she told the court her son in particular had felt abandoned.

She said she had also been in contact with another friend of Wang’s known as “Young Master”.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jianqi Zhao and Zhicheng Gu are accused of murdering Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, whose body was found in an unmarked grave off Desert Rd. (Composite image)

In his opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said after separating from his wife, Wang began associating with Zhao’s group and was manufacturing methamphetamine.

“By August 2017, Ricky Wang had made at least one fatal error. He either tried to go above Mr Zhao by making an approach to Mr Zhao’s supplier and cutting Mr Zhao out of the action.

“Or, when making methamphetamine for Mr Zhao and using the pseudoephedrine supplied to him by Mr Zhao, Ricky Wang failed to come up with the amount of finished product. He either bungled the cook or he stole the ingredients to make his own methamphetamine to feed his own habit.”

Zhao, also known as Uncle Six and Brother Six, reacted by ordering Wang’s murder, the court was told.

Johnstone said Zhao called on Gu, who rented a house in Massey, West Auckland. Wang was lured to the property, tied to a chair and stabbed to death.

His body was buried on a road, just off the Desert Rd in the central North Island.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Jianqi Zhao’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, said the Crown’s case came down to the evidence of one witness – a brothel owner and drug dealer.

Zhao’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, described the Crown’s case as a “grim tale” that relied on the evidence of Piao, who he said was a loan shark, brothel keeper and a commercial drug dealer.

“He is a persuasive liar and a crafty opportunist,” he said.

David White/Stuff Zhicheng Gu’s lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade QC, says the Crown’s main witness is a liar.

Gu’s lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade QC, said Piao had lied to many people, including the police.

She said Gu did not kill Wang.

“All Mr Piao cares about is himself and about money – and money above all else, even above life itself,” she said.

The trial, before Justice Lang and a jury, is expected to take five weeks.