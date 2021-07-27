Man jailed for repeatedly sharing woman's intimate photos, kidnap and assault

Harley Todero was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for posting harmful digital communications, kidnapping and assault.

A woman repeatedly assaulted by a man who also kidnapped her and shared her intimate photos with people feels shame and drained from the experience.

Harley Todero​, also known as Todero-Hart​, waged a campaign of serious violence and abuse against the woman for nearly two years, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Tuesday.

He, 23, was jailed for two years and two months for assaulting and kidnapping the woman, and posting harmful digital communications.

The harmful communications, sent June 2019 and November 2019, involved intimate images of her going to multiple people, including a 14-year-old boy, via Facebook Messenger.

READ MORE:

* German sex offender released but Covid delays NZ deportation

* Woman seriously hurt in Palmerston North kidnapping

* As their mum was assaulted by their dad, a former couple's children cowered under a blanket



PARLIAMENT TV Labour MP Louisa Wall's Harmful Digital Communications (Unauthorised Posting of Intimate Visual Recording) Amendment Bill would make it an offence to post an intimate visual recording of someone without their consent. (First published August 2020)

Todero deleted the images to try and hide his offending, but the people he sent them to told the woman what had happened.

In between those crimes he went to a Taihape​ address where the woman was in November 2019.

He yelled at her, ordered her to get in his car and followed her along the street, mounting the curb and driving in front of her to stop her walking away.

She asked him to not hurt her before, feeling like she had no choice, getting in the car.

She was seen screaming inside the car as Todero drove towards Palmerston North.

He told her she was “making a scene” and punched her in the jaw before leaving her at a rest area 2 kilometres out of Utiku​, a remote settlement between Taihape and Mangaweka.

He tried to say sorry, but his remorse was short-lived as he later sent a message saying she could “rot in hell”.

He has a history of offending against the woman, including posting harmful digital communications, assault and threatening to kill in 2018.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman​ said Todero would hopefully look back later in life on his offending and become “increasingly appalled” at his conduct.

In her victim impact statement, referred to by Judge Lance Rowe​, the woman said she felt powerless and unable to stand up to Todero's violent and intimidating behaviour.

She felt drained, embarrassed, fearful and ashamed, especially at the thought of intimate images of her being shared around.

The judge said it was especially serious that Todero was serving intensive supervision for the 2018 offending at the time of the 2019 offences.

“What you did here was a pattern of serious manipulative, violent offending.”

While there was a lot of information about Todero, nothing suggested he had any kind of remorse for his actions or an understanding of the impact on the woman, the judge said.

Todero shook his head upon hearing his sentence, before hollering “see you in 2½ years” and “tell mum I love her” to his family in the public gallery.