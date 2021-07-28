Gang member jailed for trying to kill his pregnant partner's unborn child

Halen Neale Ryder has been jailed for an attack on his pregnant partner during which he punched her in the stomach.

A Taranaki gang member has been jailed for an attack on his pregnant partner during which he repeatedly punched her in the stomach and admitted to wanting the baby dead.

Halen Neale Ryder appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for sentence on a charge of attempting to kill an unborn child and three of assault on a person in a family relationship.

The court heard that Ryder, a 36-year-old patched Black Power member, and his partner were at their New Plymouth home about 11pm on June 13, 2020.

Ryder, who was in an angry and agitated state, confined the woman, who was 14 weeks’ pregnant with his baby, and her two children within a small area of the house.

For a number of hours, he subjected the woman to threats while also making irrational comments.

He went on to pace the room for a period, stopping only to slap and punch the woman in the face, with one hit causing her to have blurred vision in her right eye.

Ryder then continued to intimidate the woman before physically attacking her again by punching her twice in the stomach.

While punching her, Ryder said he didn’t want the baby that she was carrying and he wanted it dead, it was heard.

He then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife which he tried to give to the woman to make her stab him.

The woman suffered concussion as well as facial and abdominal bruising in the attack.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam said the offending occurred while Ryder was suffering from a “disordered mind” brought on by drugs, which he used to deal with his life experiences.

However, Ryder, who has 46 previous convictions and has been assessed as at high risk of reoffending, had been doing some “soul-searching”.

He has acknowledged he has psychological problems which he wishes to address, Hannam said.

“He’s getting on in years, becoming a mature man. He is now a father and he wants to be a positive influence upon his young daughter.”

Hannam said Ryder, who has been in custody for the past 10 months, had a “very significant” sense of remorse for his offending.

Defence sought a sentence of home detention which Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich took issue with, submitting that as long as Ryder is beholden to the gang history would likely continue to repeat.

He sought an end sentence of imprisonment, arguing anything less would be inappropriate.

Judge Nevin Dawson described Ryder’s actions as being that of a coward.

“She was your partner. You treated her with total brutality,” he said.

The judge believed Ryder was yet to learn that violence was “not the solution” for any issue.

“This type of offending is totally and utterly unacceptable. Men have to learn the lesson that they can’t make women do what men want them to do by inflicting violence on them.”

He sentenced Ryder to two years and two months’ imprisonment and ordered a protection order in favour of the woman.