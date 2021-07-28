Auckland gang tensions: code of silence after two King Cobras shot

Another south Auckland business has been shot up and scorched by fire as tensions build between rival gangs.

Two men linked to the King Cobras gang were shot on Tuesday evening in Auckland.

Stuff understands the shooting happened in Māngere a few hours after dark.

The pair of King Cobras were shot in the street by an assailant or assailants who remain at large.

It is understood the two men presented at hospital overnight with non-life threatening wounds.

The shootings come amid growing tensions between the KCs and the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang in Māngere over territory.

There have been no officially confirmed links between the shooting and the Rebels.

A police spokeswoman said they received word about 8pm that the pair had turned up at Middlemore Hospital with what she described as “minor gunshot wounds”.

“At this stage the victims have declined to provide a formal statement to police and have not provided a description of any other parties that may have been involved.”

Police have yet to find a link to the shooting and the Rebels feud, she said.

“Both men are linked to the King Cobras however police have no evidence to suggest this incident is linked to the recent tensions between the King Cobras and Rebel Gangs.”

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or get in touch via SMS or encrypted app Signal, +64273041775

The feud between the King Cobras and Rebels has been characterised by a spate of firebombings of businesses linked to the respective gangs.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff King Cobras in Auckland at the funeral of a gang member who died in custody (file photo).

Houses have been shot and cars torched, but to this point there have been no reported injuries.