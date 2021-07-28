Woman denies attempted murder in alleged West Auckland stabbing

Police were called to the Massey address in March.

A woman has denied attempting to murder another woman in an alleged stabbing in West Auckland.

Donglan Wu appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where a not guilty plea was entered through her lawyer.

Wu was originally charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, however that charge was upgraded to attempted murder in June.

Wu is alleged to have stabbed another woman at a Massey address in March.

At the time of the attack, police said the victim was known to the attacker and was left critically injured.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded Wu in custody and set a trial date down for September 2022.