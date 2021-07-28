Men now charged with murder after death of Napier man Peter Lui

The two men charged in relation to the death of Napier man Peter Lui, have now been charged with murder.

A 22 year old was jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbing Lui of his Outlaws patch and assault using a vehicle as a weapon on March 29.

Police said these were joint charges with a 29-year-old man already charged in relation to Lui’s death. The second man currently has name suppression.

The 22-year-old was originally charged on June 16, and the 29-year-old on May 10.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Hundreds attended Napier man Peter Lui's funeral at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

The pair have now been charged with murder and will appear in the Napier District Court via Audio Visual Link today.

Lui died on March 29 after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier. He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the incident in Mersey St about 1.20pm, but died soon after arrival.

Hundreds attended Lui’s funeral on Marine Parade in Napier in April. Lui, also known as China, was the national president of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.