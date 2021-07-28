Desert Road murder case: Drug investigation led detectives to body in shallow grave

Police were not aware a man whose body was found in a shallow grave was even missing when they discovered his remains more than two years after he was last seen, a court has heard.

Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao have admitted methamphetamine offending but deny murdering Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, in August 2017.

Wang’s remains were found in an unmarked grave off the Desert Rd in the central North Island, in 2020.

The Crown claims Zhao was the head of a drug syndicate and ordered Gu to murder Wang. He also directed a clean-up of the crime scene and the dumping of Wang’s body, the High Cout at Auckland heard.

READ MORE:

* Desert Rd murder case: Bao Chang Wang's ex-wife says she was given $10k and told he had run away with his girlfriend

* Human remains case: Second Auckland home searched in homicide probe

* Human remains case: Police seek information on missing man Bao Chang Wang



SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

The Crown’s case is that Zhao ordered Wang’s murder after becoming angry that he either squirrelled away ingredients to make meth or that he was involved in a botched cook.

Lawyers for Zhao and Gu say the Crown's case hinges on the evidence of convicted drug dealer Yanlong Piao, who they say he is a liar.

Detective sergeant Roy Yu told the court on Wednesday that he was working with the Organised Crime Unit, when they raided a methamphetamine lab at a Sandringham home in 2019.

Inside, police officers found Gu and Piao, along with drugs and meth lab equipment.

Yu said Piao declined to be formally interviewed but agreed to take part in an “off the record” chat.

He said Piao gave up information about another clandestine lab.

Police raids in Sandringham, Avondale, Torbay and downtown Auckland netted kilograms of methamphetamine and precursor drugs, as well as guns, including semi-automatic rifles.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jianqi Zhao and Zhicheng Gu deny murdering Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, whose body was found in an unmarked grave off Desert Rd (composite image).

Yu said police caught up with Zhao at a New Lynn hotel.

When they arrested him he was wearing a Gucci shoulder bag. Inside the bag, police found over $10,000 cash, a pistol, methamphetamine, items to use the drug, and scales.

Yu visited Piao at his home while Piao was on electronically monitored bail, but he didn't want to talk. It was only after he was jailed for manufacturing methamphetamine that Yu said he received a message that Piao wanted to talk.

Yu said he and another detective visited Piao in prison. Piao was nervous but talked about the murder of Wang. He also named Zhao and Gu.

“He said he was present when it happened, but we didn’t go into details because we were under time pressure ... He said they took the body down to Taupō, near the Desert Rd.”

He said it was the first he had heard of Wang's disappearance, but he knew Wang was a “person of interest” in another drug investigation.

“I only learned about the death of Mr Ricky Wang during that visit.”

Yu said Piao was moved to another prison and officers met with him a month later.

They also drove him around the Desert Rd area in the hope he could locate the burial site. Despite various attempts, Piao could not find it.

Detective sergeant Murray Free told the court information from Piao’s Google account showed he had travelled from the house in Massey where police believed Wang was murdered, to a site off Rangipo Intake Rd, where police discovered Wang's remains.

They were able to identify them through a DNA match with a close family member.

The trial continues.